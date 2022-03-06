Dancing on Ice's Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean break silence on 'fix' claims The skating stars addressed the rumours

Dancing on Ice judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have broken their silence over the "fix" claims surrounding the latest series of the ITV show.

After Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor and Happy Mondays’ Bez managed to survive in the competition longer than "better" contestants, speculation among viewers about the show being fixed began to arise.

The Olympic skating champions were quick to address the rumours in a recent interview, saying that they were "bored" of the claims.

Jayne told The Sun: "We're used to it, aren't we, Chris really?"

While Christopher said: "There’s a sort of fascination for entertainment factor characters like Bez, who every show has, and it’s just about how long they sustain. Eventually, the audience decides how long it’s going to last.

"Bez did really well, he wanted to do his best and there was a lot of production and a lot of entertainment value.

Torvill and Dean spoke out against the "fix" claims

"We’re just judging what we see, but the majority of the time, it’s the viewers at home that are voting to keep people in," he added.

Which contestants stay in the competition is decided by both the viewers at home and the judging panel. Viewers' votes contribute to half of the overall scores of the skaters, while the judging panel makes up the other half.

Sally and Bez aren't the only skating stars who have been targeted by fans of the show, however. Former Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt and dancer Regan Gascoigne have both come under fire from viewers, who have claimed that the two contestants have been overscored by the judges.

Former Strictly professional Brendan Cole has also received criticism from fans who have claimed that he has an unfair advantage in the competition.

Torvill and Dean are Olympic skating champions

Last weekend saw Sally eliminated from the competition, with Bez exiting a week before.

Seven contestants remain and will be taking to the ice rink on Sunday 6 March to perform for the judges.

Dancing on Ice airs at 6:30pm on Sunday 6 March.

