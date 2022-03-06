Susanna Reid has opened up about her decision to step away from "extra work" in order to spend more time with her family.

Speaking in a recent interview, the Good Morning Britain star revealed that she wants to be there for her three sons, Sam, 19, Finn, 17, and Jack, 16, who are all facing important school exams.

"I’ve made the decision this year, because my boys are doing GCSE and A levels, it is really important for me that I am present,’ she told The Sun’s Fabulous magazine.

"So I’ve got Good Morning Britain, which is my full-time job, and then I’m there for the boys. I’ve got one more documentary coming out, which has already been filmed, but I actually made a decision not to do extra work," she added.

Susanna, who has been fronting the ITV breakfast programme since 2014, also said that she is "very lucky" in her career.

"I work so early in the morning, I come off air at nine o’clock, have a nap, then I’m up for my boys at the end of school. That’s an enormous privilege," she said.

Susanna has hosted alongside stand-in presenter Bill Turnbull

Since Piers Morgan's dramatic exit from the ITV show in March last year, Susanna has been hosting the programme alongside various presenters, including Ed Balls, Adil Ray, Richard Madeley and Bill Turnbull.

During an appearance on Lorraine Kelly's show last week, Susanna dubbed her list of rotating presenting partners as 'TV Tinder,' before going on to say that she enjoys working with an array of different stars. "As the late, great Bruce Forsyth would say, they are all my favourites because to me it's important," she said.

Piers Morgan left the show last year

"Whoever is on screen, the relationship has to work and so they are all talented in their own ways and they've all got a wealth of unique experience to bring to the programme and again it's a privilege working with them all."

