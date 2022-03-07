Come Outside and EastEnders star Lynda Baron dies aged 82 Lynda was also known for her roles in EastEnders and Open All Hours

Lynda Baron, who was best known for her roles in Open All Hours, Come Outside and EastEnders, has very sadly passed away aged 82.

MORE: Game of Thrones star John Stahl dies aged 68 - fans pay tribute

Her agent, Donna French, released a statement confirming the news, calling her a "wonderful actress and a great friend@. She continued: "Her iconic roles of Nurse Gladys in Open All Hours and Aunt Mabel in Come Outside were loved by all generations.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lynda starred in EastEnders

"Renowned for her leading roles in West End musicals and dramatic productions alike, we have lost a leading light of our world. We extend our deepest condolences to her daughter Sarah, her son Morgan and all her family."

Fans of the star paid tribute

Lynda’s role in Come Outside, where she would fly a spotted airplane alongside her dog, Pippin, was a hugely popular BBC show back in the 1990s, and fans of the series took to Twitter following the sad news, with one writing: "Can’t believe I’m hearing this… loved watching Come Outside, one of the few CBeebies programs I remember from childhood. May her soul rest in peace."

MORE: Law and Order star Ned Eisenberg dies aged 65 - details

MORE: New Girl's Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson and more pay tribute following devastating death of co-star

Another person added: "We loved Aunty Mabel and Pippin. RIP," while a third wrote: "Such sad news about Lynda Baron, an actress who was a comforting auntie to a generation of kids she never met. She had a quality when you watched her that made you feel like you knew her so well."

Lynda married John M Lee back in 1966, and the pair shared two children together, Sarah and Morgan. She also starred in Doctor Who, Citizen Khan and Agatha's Christie’s Marple, with her final role as Elsie in the film Dream Horse.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.