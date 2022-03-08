Meet the cast of the new BBC historical comedy series The Witchfinder The cast is made up of a number of familiar faces...

BBC Two's latest comedy series, The Witchfinder, sees Tim Key play a failing witchfinder transporting a suspected witch, played by Daisy May Cooper, across England to a trial that could turn around his fortunes.

The rest of the show's cast is made up of a number of faces and names that will be familiar to any fan of British comedy shows. Ahead of The Witchfinder's debut on BBC Two on Tuesday evening, meet them all here …

Tim Key plays Gideon Bannister

Comedian Tim Key plays the eponymous character, Gideon Bannister, who has decided to cash in on the deep-seated superstition and Puritanical Christian views of the mid-15 century by appointing himself a witchfinder.

Tim is known for his surrealist humour and scene-stealing performances on the likes of This Time With Alan Partridge, The Irregulars, The Detectorists and The End of the F***ing World.

Daisy May Cooper plays Thomasine Gooch

Daisy May Cooper takes on the role of Thomasine Gooch, an "inquisitive, uncouth" woman who is accused of being a witch and so finds herself hunted down by a failing witchfinder. Through her ability to prick his pomposity and ask uncomfortable questions, she turns a straightforward journey into a life-changing ordeal.

Daisy is best known for playing Kerry Mucklowe in the BBC comedy This Country, alongside her real-life brother Charlie Cooper. However, she has also appeared in the spoof series Avenue 5 and the film The Personal History of David Copperfield.

Jessica Hynes plays Old Myer

Jessica Hynes play a character called Old Myer, who is simply described as having "bad teeth". The 49-year-old actress is also a familiar face to British viewers, having starred in a number of successful comedy shows and films, including Shaun of the Dead, The Royle Family, WIA and Years and Years.

Julian Barratt

Julian Barratt stars as a fellow Witchfinder in the series. Not much is known about his character, but given Julian's previous comedic roles, we know his character is going to have us in stitches.

Julian rose to fame playing Howard in The Mighty Boosh alongside Great British Bake Off host Noel Fielding. He's also known for his roles in Flowers, Bloods, Truth Seekers and the film Mindhorn.

Reece Shearsmith

Playing another Witchfinder in the series is Reece Shearsmith, who is one half of the talented duo behind Inside No 9, Pyschoville and The League of Gentlemen. He stars in and writes both alongside his longtime collaborator Steve Pemberton. Reece's many TV credits also include Good Omens, Peter Kay's Car Share and Foundation.

Tuwaine Barrett plays Cumberlidge

Tuwaine Barrett plays a character by the name of Cumberlidge. The 26-year-old up-and-coming actor has previously appeared in You Don't Know Me, Silent Witness and even had a small role in the superhero film Spiderman: Far From Home.

Daniel Rigby plays Hebble

Daniel Rigby plays Gideon's rival Witchfinder Hebble. The actor has a huge number of acting credits to his name, including Black Mirror, Landscapers and the TV movie Eric and Ernie, for which he won a BAFTA TV Award for his performance portraying comedian Eric Morecambe. Interestingly, since 2015, he has also been the narrator for children's programme Teletubbies.

