The Good Doctor: viewers saying same thing after episode season five episode nine 

The Good Doctor aired on Monday night, and the exciting episode had fans taking to Twitter to discuss the major events of the episode, with many saying the same thing about the hugely popular medical show.

The episode saw Shaun and Lea finally reconcile in a sweet scene, and concluded as Shaun announced his decision to quit following Nelly's procedure, telling Salen: "That surgery was bad medicine. Dr. Andrews used to be a good doctor, but you made him a bad one, [and] I need to leave before you make me a bad doctor." Ouch.

WATCH: Check out the promo for next week's episode

Taking to Twitter to discuss the major changes to the show, one person wrote: "I am shaken Shawn quit his job. Glassy is joining the team," while another person added: "HAUN QUIT AND I DONT BLAME HIM. HE MADE THE RIGHT DECISION BECAUSE IF STAYS HE WILL BECOME A BAD DOCTOR LIKE ANDREW'S UNDER SALEN POINT BLANK!"

A third person wrote: "I can't believe they finally let him quit.... what am I supposed to yell about now once a week." Fans were also delighted by Shaun and Lea's relationship being back on, with one writing: "I FREAKING CRIEDDDD AAA SO HAPPY FOR THEM. LITERALLY MY ENDGAMEEEE."

What did you think of the episode?

Paige Spare, who plays Lea, revealed that she was also thrilled by the latest storyline, telling Parade: "I love the grace that a couple can provide for one another in a relationship and what this looks like with someone who is neurotypical and someone who is diagnosed with autism. I’m absolutely rooting for them, 1,000 percent!"

She continued: "He really is a mirror for her in that sense and I think she’s learned a lot from that. I think she also has proven to herself that she is capable of speaking from an honest, truthful place. I think as long as they have that as their foundation, as we’ve seen, they’re able to come together and move forward in the world. Whatever that looks like for them."

