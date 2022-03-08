Where was Our House filmed? Find out about shooting locations here Martin Compston and Tuppence Middleton front the ITV drama

Our House is the brand new drama with familiar faces Martin Compston (Line of Duty, Vigil) and Tuppence Middleton (Downton Abbey) leading the cast.

MORE: ITV's Our House: viewers have same reaction to episode one

The four-part series, which is airing consecutive evenings on ITV this week, tells the story of one married couple, Bram and Fi Lawson, who have faced a number of setbacks in their relationships. But things take a mysterious turn when Fi returns home one day to find another couple has moved themselves into her home. Intriguing, right?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Our House on ITV - see the official trailer

Many viewers are gripped by the plot and impressive performances from the two leading stars. But others are wondering about the whereabouts of where the drama was filmed. We found out…

Our House was mainly filmed on location in Dulwich, South London, overlooking Peckham Rye. According to producer Tom Mullens, the area was near to where Louise Cavendish, who wrote the novel from which the TV show has been adapted, imagined the home being set.

MORE: Meet the cast of ITV's gripping new thriller Our House

MORE: Martin Compston talks filming 'tough emotional' scenes in new ITV thriller Our House

Martin Compston in Our House on ITV

However, an exact replica of the home was created in a film studio in Greater London in order for the cast and crew to shoot interior scenes. What's more, the team on Our House also headed to Leysdown-on-Sea, Kent, to film scenes on the coast, depicting a family holiday.

The first episode proved a tense watch for audiences at home. One person gave their verdict on Twitter: "Hooked by the first episode of #OurHouse. @Tuppence and @martin_compston on excellent form."

The drama was mainly filmed in London

A second wrote: "What a cracking start to #OurHouse on ITV. @martin_compston and @Tuppence fantastic as Bram and Fi and book is being done justice so far," while a third commented: "Stuck home with covid so just binge-watched all four episodes of #OurHouse. Absolutely fantastic!! Gripped from the start. Is there nothing you can't turn your hand to @martin_compston?"

Episode two of Our House airs on Tuesday 8 March at 9pm on ITV. If you can't wait that long, all four episodes are available on the ITV Hub now.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.