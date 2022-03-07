Susanna Reid reveals what her three boys really think of her TV career on GMB The presenter opened up about her children

Susanna Reid has opened up about what her three children think about her being on national television every morning.

In a recent interview, the Good Morning Britain star revealed that her sons, Sam, 19, Finn, 17, and Jack, 16, "don't watch" the ITV programme.

WATCH: Susanna Reid reacts to Piers Morgan's GMB exit

"They don't watch me," she told The Sun’s Fabulous magazine. "Sometimes clips of the programme are on TikTok and there’s a little bit of a: 'Wow, OK, Mum's on TikTok,' but it’s not a big deal."

The broadcaster also opened up about her decision to take a step back from "extra work" in order to be "present" for her children.

"So I’ve got Good Morning Britain, which is my full-time job, and then I’m there for the boys," she explained. "I’ve got one more documentary coming out, which has already been filmed, but I actually made a decision not to do extra work."

Speaking about what motivated her recent work choice, Susanna told the magazine that her children are growing up and one has already left home for university.

The GMB star opened up about her three sons

"They’re a string of little ducklings growing up and leaving," she said. "That is something that’s a little bit upsetting but also exciting.

"Sam is at university, so we’ve had the first leaving home, and that’s obviously emotional, they have to leave and have their own adventures."

Susanna, who has hosted the ITV breakfast programme since 2014, said that she is "very lucky" in her career. "I work so early in the morning, I come off air at nine o’clock, have a nap, then I’m up for my boys at the end of school. That’s an enormous privilege," she said.

The GMB star also opened up about her current relationship with former colleague Piers Morgan, who left the show last year.

Susanna said Piers is a "really important" person in her life

"We stay in touch, and he's a really important person in my life," she explained. "We had such an amazing time, and that was an incredible dynamic, he really put his imprint on the programme, and it was very powerful.

Touching on his controversial exit from the programme, she said: "All presenting gigs come to an end at some point, don't they? As they will for all of us. He's a friend of mine, and that won’t change."

