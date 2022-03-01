Susanna Reid overcome with emotion as she presents GMB alongside Adil Ray

Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid was overcome with emotion as she hosted Tuesday's programme alongside Adil Ray.

The mother-of-three appeared to be holding back tears as she reported on the current events in Ukraine, speaking about a six-year-old girl who had been injured by Russian shelling.

She said: "Well as we see those pictures of children who have been forced out of their own country by the actions of President Vladimir Putin of Russia, we have this shocking image on the front of many of the newspapers this morning."

Describing the front page of Tuesday's edition of The Mirror, in a sombre voice, she said: "Show this to Putin. A doctor in Mariupol who is desperately trying to save the life of a little six-year-old girl injured by Russian shelling.

"The medic in the background of that photograph is trying to save the life of that little girl, her mother is in the photograph, she was sitting alone in the corridor or outside sorting a few things that they had that they took together to the hospital."

Susanna Reid was solemn as she hosted the programme on Tuesday

She continued: "The child's father was rushed into ICU as well, injured in the same shelling. Ukraine's President Zelenskyy says 16 Ukrainian children have been injured. Russia says it's not targeting civilians.

"The pictures tell a different story," she added.

Later on in the programme, Susanna was equally moved as she reported on the Russian shelling of a maternity hospital near Kyiv as well as the devastating scenes of children being sheltered in the basement of a building. "Absolutely desperate situation there," she said.

Susanna's presenting partner Adil Ray, who has been a guest presenter on the show for three years, was also devastated over the distressing reports. He added: "These are war crimes, without a shadow of a doubt."

