Piers Morgan's rare photo with lookalike siblings has fans saying the same thing

Piers Morgan's fans often catch glimpses of the star's gorgeous wife Celia Walden and their daughter Elise, but it's not every day that he posts a photo with his siblings.

That's exactly what he did over the weekend when he enjoyed a family reunion over dinner – and fans couldn't believe the similarities between them. Next to a snap of the former Good Morning Britain host cuddling up to his two brothers Jeremy and Rupert and his sister Charlotte at Italian restaurant 2 Veneti, Piers wrote: "Sibling reunion dinner… as always, I was the least opinionated one at the table."

It wasn't long before the comments were flooded with fans pointing out the family resemblance. "Gosh you all look so similar. Good genes," remarked one, and another added: "Gosh so alike, all of you!" A third wrote: "Gee those genes are well connected."

Piers' quick-witted caption also got some attention, with followers writing: "Hard to believe Piers," and: "Love this, I'm the youngest of seven. I'm least opinionated there too!"

The TV star's biological parents are Gabrielle Georgina Sybille and Vincent Eamonn O'Meara – tragically his father died when he was just 11 months old. Their mother went on to marry Glynne Pughe-Morgan.

Piers has shared occasional photos with his family in the past. He bid a happy birthday to Charlotte in a hilarious throwback post that showed her wearing a red strapless dress as she pulled a funny pose with a young-looking Piers, who was dressed to impress in a suit and burgundy bow tie.

Meanwhile, he marked Rupert's big day in 2020 by posting a snapshot showing the siblings together in 2005 at the Oval. The pair stood with their arms wrapped around each other's shoulders as he described his brother as "my partner-in-crime."

Outside of his siblings, Piers has a big family of his own. He shares his three sons – Spencer, Stanley and Bertie – with his ex-wife, Marion Shalloe. The former couple were married from 1991 until their divorce in 2008.

In June 2010, he married journalist Celia Walden, and together the couple are parents to daughter Elise.

