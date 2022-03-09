The Last Kingdom cast: all the new season five characters Which actors are joining the show?

The highly-anticipated final season of historical drama, The Last Kingdom, has finally arrived on Netflix, bringing with it a whole new host of characters.

Season five will see Uhtred return to Bebbanburg, joined by some new friends and enemies. Here is everything you need to know about the new characters.

Ewan Horrocks

Actor Ewan Horrocks has joined the season five cast, playing a grown-up Aelfweard – the son of King Edward and his wife, Aelflaed. Viewers may recognise him for his role as young Drusus in Sky roman historical series Domina.

Ewan plays a grown-up Aelfweard

Harry Gilby

Tolkein actor Harry Gilby will be playing Aethelstan, King Edward's illegitimate child. In the season four finale, Edward asked famed warrior Uhtred to look after his firstborn, and now we meet Aethelstan as a teenager in the new series.

Harry plays King Edward's son Aethelstan

Phia Saban

Newcomer Phia Saban, who recently graduated from Guildhall School of Music & Drama, will play Aelfwynn - the daughter of Lady Aethelflaed. In the new season, we meet Aelfwynn as a rebellious teenager.

Phia plays rebellious teenager Aelfwynn

Ilona Chevakova

Russian-Finnish actor Ilona Chevakova is taking on the role of new character Ingrith, wife to Finan.

Ilona plays Finan's wife Ingrith

Micki Stoltt

Micki Stoltt has joined the cast to play Rognvaldr, the brother of Danish warrior Sigtryggr. With a reputation as a trouble-maker, we meet Rognvaldr when he visits his brother at Eoforwic, promising that he's a changed man.

Micki plays trouble-maker Rognvaldr

Harry Anton

Harry Anton is also a new addition to the cast, playing a Saxon by the name of Bresal, who works for the scheming and treacherous Lord Aethelhelm. Harry has previously appeared in episodes of EastEnders, The Crown and Doctors.

Harry plays Bresal in season five

Sonya Cassidy

Sonya Cassida will be playing the role of new character, Eadgifu - a Kentish woman who comes to Winchester seeking King Edward. Viewers may recognise her for her roles as Hester in Channel 4's Humans, as well as Liz Dudley in Lodge 49.

Sonya is introduced as Eadgifu in the new series

Patrick Robinson

Patrick Robinson is playing new character Father Benedict, a priest who has travelled the country and has a troubled past. Patrick has previously appeared in episodes of The Bill, Death in Paradise and starred as Martin Ashford in Casualty.

Patrick plays Father Benedict

Ryan Quarmby

Ryan Quarmby will be playing the role of young warrior Cynlaef, a close friend of Aethelstan. Ryan graduated from the Guildhall School of Music & Drama in 2018.

Ryan plays young warrior Cynlaef

Emili Ackchina

Emili Ackchina is playing Vibeke, Brida's daughter who was born at the end of the fourth season. Her mother believes that she is a Seer with magical powers and visions.

Emili plays Brida's daughter Vibeke

Jaakko Ohtonen

Vikings Valhalla star Jaakko Ohtonen takes the role of Dane warrior, Wolland, in the new series.

Jaakko plays Dane warrior, Wolland

