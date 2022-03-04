Is The Weekend Away worth the watch? Here's what fans think Gossip Girl's Leighton Meester fronts the new Netflix movie

This weekend, if you fancy settling down to watch a brand new murder-mystery flick then The Weekend Away could be the one for you. The new movie is based on the book of the same name by Sarah Alderson and tells the story of a girls' trip to Croatia which takes a very sinister turn.

Gossip Girl fans will recognise the leading star, Leighton Meester, who plays the part of Beth. But what is the movie about? And is it worth the watch? Here's all the information you need for the Netflix film and what fans are making of The Weekend Away…

WATCH: The official trailer for gripping new film, The Weekend Away on Netflix

What is The Weekend Away about?

Beth (Leighton Meester) and Kate (Christina Wolfe) have been firm friends for years and decide to take a city break trip to Croatia for the weekend. What starts off as a leisurely holiday ends up turning into a sinister nightmare after Kate is suddenly murdered.

Alone, in mourning and unaware of how to handle the situation, Beth soon finds herself at the centre of the trauma when she becomes a suspect in Kate's death. She begins to delve deeper and uncover previously unknown secrets in order to get to the truth.

Leighton Meester and Christina Wolfe in The Weekend Away

Who stars in The Weekend Away?

Fans will instantly recognise the character of Beth in The Weekend Away as she's played by American actress Leighton Meester. Leighton is perhaps best known for her role as Blair Waldorf in the hugely popular show, Gossip Girl. However, she also has other credits to her name including The Judge, How I Met Your Father and Single Parents.

Meanwhile, the part of Kate is played by Christina Wolfe, who is known for her parts in The Royals and Batwoman. Elsewhere in the cast is Ziad Bakri, who plays Zain, Poldark star Luke Norris, and Amar Bukvic.

Will you be watching the new film this weekend?

What are viewers making of The Weekend Away?

Viewers have wasted no time getting stuck into The Weekend Away and have been giving their verdict on social media. "Loved seeing Queen B Leighton Meester back on screen! A lot of twists and turns til the end! Better movie than I expected. #TheWeekendAway," wrote one fan.

Another said: "'scuse me! #TheWeekendAway on Netflix is so good! Leighton Meester delivers! And, Spoiler Alert, Finally, a character from Middle East who is NOT a terrorist on a movie."

A third added: "I watched #TheWeekendAway I loved seeing Leighton Meester back, the movie what a twisted mess right till the end the turns kept coming."

