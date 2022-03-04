Vikings: Valhalla star Louis Davison has a very famous family - and you'll definitely recognise them! Are you watching the new Netflix series?

Are you a fan of Vikings: Valhalla? The new historical drama, which is a sequel to the smash-hit seriesVikings, has gone down a storm with viewers since making its debut on Netflix last week.

But audiences might be surprised to learn that Louis Davison, who stars as Pince Edmund in the Netflix series, has a very famous family. Find out more below…

Louis is the son of famous acting couple Peter Davison and Elizabeth Morton. Peter is instantly recognisable to audiences for his role as the fifth incarnation of the Doctor in Doctor Who in the early eighties, while Elizabeth is best known for starring in the comedy series Jeeves and Wooster alongside Hugh Laurie and Stephen Fry.

What's more, Louis' older half-sister is also pretty famous in her own right! She is Georgia Tennant, wife of David Tennant. The couple, who wed in 2011, met on the set of Doctor Who when Georgia played the Doctor's daughter, Jenny.

Louis and Georgia share another brother, Joel Davison, who has likewise followed in their famous father's footsteps and pursued a career as an actor. According to IMDb, he starred in the 2020 series The First Team and all three of the siblings appeared together in the Doctor Who 50th-anniversary spoof, The Five(ish) Doctors.

Louis with his father Peter Davison and siblings Georgia and Joel

Meanwhile, Louis made his stage debut at 14, starring in Richard III alongside Martin Freeman in the West End, and his TV credits include Poldark, Holby City and Find Me in Paris. He also starred in the Tim Burton film Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children alongside Eva Green and Samuel L Jackson.

It seems that talent runs in the family as Georgia and David's ten-year-old daughter Olive recently made her big-screen debut in Kenneth Branagh's Oscar-nominated movie Belfast alongside Jamie Dornan, Dame Judi Dench and Outlander star Caitriona Balfe.

Louis stars as Prince Edmund in the historical Netflix drama

As for Louis' new series, it has gone done a treat with Netflix subscribers so far, with some branding the show a "must-watch" for fans of Vikings and medieval stories.

Many took to social media to give their verdict. One person tweeted: "Vikings: Valhalla is a WILD ride! It's super fast-paced and packed with awesome fight sequences. Great characters. Solid story. A must-watch for Vikings fans, and perfectly accessible to newcomers."

A second agreed, writing on Twitter: "Talk about amazing characters! Well written, well played. I am stunned!"

