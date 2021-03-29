Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus series finally shares plot details - and it sounds amazing Hayden Christensen will be returning as Darth Vader

Disney+'s upcoming Star Wars spin-off will be all about Obi-Wan Kenobi, and we have finally found out some details about what to expect from the upcoming show!

The series, which is now in production, will see Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprise their roles as Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker AKA Darth Vader, and will be set ten years after the events of Revenge of the Sith.

The official synopsis reads: "The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader."

Stars to join the cast including Bright star Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, Indira Varma and O'Shea Jackson Jr. The show will also be directed by Deborah Chow, who directed episodes in The Mandalorian season one. Excited yet?

The cast looks amazing!

Plenty of fans took to Twitter to discuss the news, with one writing: "The cast looks fantastic but you had me at Ewan - great to see Hayden back too!" Another added: "Ewan and Hayden together again. Who's excited??"

Speaking about reprising his role as Darth Vader in a statement, Hayden said: "It was such an incredible journey playing Anakin Skywalker. Of course, Anakin and Obi-Wan weren’t on the greatest of terms when we last saw them… It will be interesting to see what an amazing director like Deborah Chow has in store for us all. I’m excited to work with Ewan again. It feels good to be back."

