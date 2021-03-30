The Mandalorian season three: everything we know so far We're counting down the days until it returns to Disney Plus

The Mandalorian season two ended on a bittersweet note after (and warning, spoilers ahead for those who still need to watch it) Luke Skywalker arrived to take Baby Yoda AKA Grogu to train properly as a Jedi, thus ending the father and son relationship between Yoda and Mando. So what is next for the hit Disney+ show? Find out everything we know so far...

MORE: Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus series finally shares plot details - and it sounds amazing

What will The Mandalorian season three be about?

Some of the show's stars have already hinted about what to expect for season three, with Pedro Pascal telling IndieWire: ""I am told what's happening and what the plan is but I can't share it. They are in the expansion of this world, where there are so many unexpected surprises and timelines that are going to be dealt with.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you caught up with The Mandalorian?

"If the character were to cross over into these worlds, it will be utilised in a way that isn't meant to be expected. I wouldn't want to spoil the surprise of whether or not characters from the show we already know are crossing over."

MORE: Viewers are not happy about the same thing in Falcon and the Winter Soldier

MORE: Sex Education star Simone Ashley to play new main role in Bridgerton season two

Giancarlo Esposito added: "We’re living in a universe that is huge and [that has] so much to explore. So I think this show is going to start to lay the groundwork for the depth and breadth that’s going to come in season three and season four, where you’re really gonna start to get answers."

When is The Mandalorian season three out?

Fans will sadly have a while to wait for season three, and according to Tech Radar, the Film and Television Industry Alliance's listing, production is set to begin in early April. As such, we would expect the show to begin landing on Disney+ in early 2022. However, in the meantime, Star Wars fans can look forward to The Book of Boba Fett, which will be out over Christmas 2021.

Are you looking forward to season three?

Who will be in the cast of The Mandalorian season three?

Pedro will of course be reprising his role as the masked hero Mando himself, while Kate Sackoff, who plays Bo-Katan Kryze, will also likely be returning to the cast following season two's finale, which saw Mando accidentally having ownership over her desired weapon, the Darksaber. We also hope to see Amy Sedaris' Peli Motto appear once alongside Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon) and Green Karga (Carl Weathers).

Gina won't be returning

However, Gina Carano, who plays Cara Dune, won't be returning to the show after being let go from the series after sharing offensive social media posts.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.