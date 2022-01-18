Obi Wan Kenobi: everything you need to know about Disney Plus series Ewan McGregor is back as everyone's favourite bearded Jedi

Obi-Wan Kenobi will be on Disney+ soon, and we can't wait to be reunited with the Jedi Knight! The series is part of one of the several Star Wars spin-offs to air on the streaming platform, but how much do you know about it? Get all of the details here...

What will Obi-Wan Kenobi be about?

While the plot is being kept tightly under wraps, we do know that the series takes place ten years after Revenge of the Sith, in which Obi-Wan defeated his Padawan turned enemy Anakin Skywalker, who joined the dark side and became the evil Sith Lord, Darth Vader.

WATCH: Ewan McGregor announces his return to the Star Wars universe

Chatting about concluding filming, Ewan McGregor told Variety: "We finished shooting our series, and it was really, really good fun – I really enjoyed working with [director] Deborah Chow. I think it will not disappoint. I think it's gonna be good. I had a really good time making it, and worked with some really wonderful people, lovely people. The new technology we employed doing it is cool, and it was a different experience than making the original three films that I did."

The series is set to take place ten years after Revenge of the Sith

When is Obi-Wan Kenobi out?

The series began filming in April 2021, and is set to be released at some point in 2022. The six-part series is likely to air weekly, like other Star Wars shows on Disney+ including The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, and Ewan has confirmed that there will be only one season.

Are you looking forward to the new series?

Who is in the Obi-Wan Kenobi cast?

Ewan is back as the Jedi, while Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker turned Darth Vader in the Star Wars prequels, will return as the Sith Lord. Fellow cast members include The Queen's Gambit star Moses Ingram, Red Sparrow actor Joel Edgerton, Last Man Standing's Bonnie Piesse, Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie - and the first two episodes are set to be directed by The Mandalorian director Deborah Chow.

