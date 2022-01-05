The Book of Boba Fett: viewers saying the same thing about episode two Have you been enjoying the Book of Boba Fett?

The Book of Boba Fett finally aired at the end of 2021 to the delight of Star Wars fans everywhere and saw the return of the famous bounty hunter who made his first reappearance in The Mandalorian. After the opening episode was met with praise from fans, did the second instalment meet expectation? Find out what viewers are saying here…

The new episode sees Boba face new challenges on Tatooine, including a showdown with twin cousins of Jabba the Hutt who are trying to claim Jabba's throne, forming a relationship with the Tuskens and embarking on a train chase – and needless to say, viewers were hooked.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "To anyone who says that #BookofBobaFett chapter 2 is boring, you know nothing about visual storytelling, and you probably look like this irl. I said what I said because this show is fantastic!" A second person added: "Chapter 2 of #BookOfBobaFett was [expletive] rad! So much grander and open in scope. Great cameos too."

There was an agreement that the episode was a huge improvement, with a third person writing: " Goddamn, #TheBookofBobaFett chapter 2 was a vast improvement over last week. The story was incredible, and the flashbacks were actually interesting this time around.

"Learning more about the Tusken Raiders was awesome and the crime lord story was intriguing too. Loved this episode!" Another person agreed, tweeting: "Chapter 2 of The book of Boba Fett is AMAZING start to finish! And that new badass character is probably the coolest looking thing from star wars #BookofBobaFett."

