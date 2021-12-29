Viewers are saying the same thing about Disney's The Book of Boba Fett Are you a fan of Star Wars?

After months and months of waiting, Star Wars fans have finally be treated to the second original series from the sci-fi universe, The Book of Boba Fett. Following the immense popularity of Disney+'s The Mandalorian, the new series follows the bounty hunter Boba Fett – but what are viewers saying about it?

Fortunately, it looks like Disney+ is continuing its streak of brilliant new shows! Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Chapter 1 was amazing and better than I could have thought. Might be better than the first chapter of #TheMandalorian," while another added: "Chapter 1 of #TheBookOfBobaFett was a lot of fun!!! I’m really excited to see the rest of these episodes!! What an incredible beginning! Also, wow the music is brilliant!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will you be watching The Book of Boba Fett?

A third person added: "Just finished #TheBookOfBobaFett Chapter 1. It was perfect, won't discuss spoilers just yet but man... more of this please. It was worth the wait."

So what is the series about? The official synopsis reads: "The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate."

The show has finally landed on Disney+

The show's executive producer, Robert Rodriguez, previously opened up about the series to Collider, saying: "Wait until you see what’s coming. It’s going to blow your mind. That’s all I can say. I can talk it up all I want, because I know it over-delivers. It way over-delivers. People are going to be so pumped when they see it." We don't know about you, but we know what we'll be watching tonight!

