ITV's Our House: viewers all saying same thing about episode three Spoilers for episode three ahead!

ITV's new drama, Our House, continued with its penultimate episode on Wednesday night and viewers are all saying the same thing about the drama.

The series stars Martin Compston and Tuppence Middleton as estranged couple Bram and Fi Lawson. When Fi returns home one day to find her house has been sold and a new couple moving in, she insists a mistake has been made as her life starts to spiral out of control.

WATCH: What did you think of the latest episode?

The latest episode saw a frantic Fi continue her search for Bram with the help of her friend, Merle. In a flashback, we see a devastated Bram discover that a young girl had died in the car crash that he caused as the police continue to get closer to the truth, while Toby and Wendy organised an open house for Bram and Fi's family home.

Meanwhile, Toby turns up to Fi's home and insists on helping her look for Bram. In a tense final scene, we see Fi become suspicious as Toby accidentally mentions an extramarital affair that Bram had early on in his marriage with Fi - an infidelity that she hadn't confided in Toby about. Fi asks him how he knows about the affair and the credits roll.

Viewers took to Twitter to complain about the "unbelievable" storyline, with one person writing:"#OurHouse I was intrigued at first but as it went on found it disappointing and unbelievable," while another added: "Didn’t enjoy #OurHouse as much tonight. A little flawed."

Viewers pointed out plot holes in the latest episode

A third person simply tweeted: "So much of this is totally unrealistic," while another noticed a plot hole, writing: "Enjoying #OurHouse but it’s totally preposterous that Fi and Merle would still be hanging about together after Merle ruined Fi’s life. In real life, Fi would have ripped her face off by now."

Other viewers who had binge-watched the full series seemed to be divided over the final episode, with some disappointed with the ending. One person wrote: "Mmm really not sure about that ending, I had a totally different thought to the way it would end," while another added: "The ending to #OurHouse has annoyed me. You can’t just leave it on that type of ending!"

Fans were divided over the ending

However, many viewers took to Twitter to praise the series, with one person tweeting: "Just finished Our House. One word, awesome! One of the best dramas I've seen in a very long time. Get on it!"

Another fan added: "Just watched the four episodes of Our House and I've got to say it was absolutely brilliant. So many twists and turns and cliffhangers. I applaud the writers."

The final episode of Our House airs on ITV on Thursday at 9pm. The full boxset is available on ITV Hub.

