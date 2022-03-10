GB News viewers make same complaint about Eamonn Holmes' breakfast show The former This Morning star hosts the show with Isabel Webster

GB News viewers have made the same complaint about Eamonn Holmes' morning news show, Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes shares joy at sweet family milestone - proud wife Ruth reacts

The former This Morning star has fronted the show alongside Isabel Webster ever since its launch in January of this year.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford's heartwarming love story

Regular viewers of the show have taken to Twitter to complain about the shape of the presenter's new desk, pointing out that guests on the show look "uncomfortable" as they have to adjust their positions to face the hosts and other guests.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes takes aim at ITV after leaving for GB News - 'it's nice to be appreciated'

MORE: Eamonn Holmes defends co-star Rylan Clark after star accused of pulling sickie

One person wrote: "You need to change that desk. Go for something curved. You and guests always look uncomfortable," while another added: "@GBNEWS you need to have a half-moon shaped desk as presenters are having to turn their backs to speak to the other at the other end of the table. Just doesn't look right and looks uncomfortable, but great show."

Viewers took issue with the desk in the GB News studio

A third person agreed, commenting: "Please, please GB News can you invest in a curved presentation desk! Watch every day, really enjoying Isobel, Eamon, Ann and Stephen but so fed up with everyone having to lean over each other to see who is speaking when there are guests," while another reiterated the sentiment: "@GBNEWS could you please have a curved desk for your bilateral debates and reviews."

Another fan of the show also took issue with the state of the desk, pointing out that it was "untidy". Tweeting Eamonn and Isabel, the viewer wrote: "That’s a very untidy desk. Come on tidy it up @IsabelWebster_@EamonnHolmes @GBNEWS."

Isabel was quick to reply to the fan, writing: "Not my side it isn't! I try to nag @EamonnHolmes but it turns out he's v messy!!!"

Eamonn and Isabel have hosted the show together since January

Eamonn joined the news channel in December last year, leaving ITV's This Morning after 15 years on the programme.

The father-of-four recently opened up about his experience on GB News, telling Steph McGovern on her chat show that "it's nice to be appreciated".

"It's just a tremendous privilege to be involved in something that you want to do," he said during an appearance on Steph's Packed Lunch recently. "They say if you do something you love, you never work a day in your life. It's nice to be appreciated. It's nice to be with people who want you to be there. It's nice to feel that you're contributing."

Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel airs on GB News from 6am on weekdays.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.