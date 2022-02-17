Eamonn Holmes makes big change to GB News - fans react The former This Morning host announced the news on Instagram

Eamonn Holmes welcomed a special guest host onto his breakfast news programme on GB News on Thursday morning - and fans were overjoyed.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes sparks response as he gives update on his health

The former This Morning star was joined by broadcasting legend Angela Rippon, who stood in for his regular co-host Isabel Webster.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes reveals useful health hack

Announcing the exciting news on Instagram, Eamonn posted a snap of the pair sitting at the GB News desk alongside the following caption: "For one day only, Breakfast with Eamonn & Isabel becomes Eamonn & Angela. News and broadcasting legend Angela Rippon my presenting partner until 9.30. Hope you can join us on GB News."

MORE: Ruth Langsford reveals the time she thought her relationship with Eamonn Holmes was 'doomed'

MORE: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes celebrate relationship milestone

The new presenting duo went down a storm with viewers who took to the comments section to praise the pair's on-screen chemistry. One person wrote: "Just loving watching both of you - this is so much better than the other news channels," while another added: "Love your news show. Great to see Angela Rippon. Two legends."

Angela Rippon joined Eamonn Holmes on GB News on Thursday

A third person commented: "I am loving this morning's show. By far the best news channel. Today's show really is TV presenting at its very best."

Isabel's temporary replacement was also announced via the official GB News Twitter account in a video from Eamonn and Angela. "I'm just joining you for one day Eamonn," said Angela. "One day while Isabel takes the day off, well deserved."

Angela stood in for regular host Isabel Webster

Angela is best known for co-founding and presenting the breakfast television franchise TV-am as well as from her time hosting the BBC's Nine O'Clock News.

Viewers were pleased to see Angela back on their screens again and took to social media to applaud her professionalism. One person wrote: "Great to see Angela Rippon back where she belongs, presenting the news. She's a legend and her voice is iconic, still looks amazing too, more of her please!" while another added: "Lovely to see Angela. A true professional. More please."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.