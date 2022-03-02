Eamonn Holmes takes aim at ITV after leaving for GB News - 'it's nice to be appreciated' The former This Morning star said he doesn't miss daytime TV

Eamonn Holmes has revealed that he doesn't miss presenting daytime on ITV and that he feels "appreciated" at GB News.

It was announced that the father-of-four had joined the news channel to present Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel in December last year, leaving This Morning after 15 years on the programme.

The broadcaster appeared on Steph's Packed Lunch on Tuesday to show his support for Shingles Awareness Week when presenter Steph McGovern asked him if he missed daytime TV.

Eamonn responded: "No, not at all. I really am excited with the breaking news environment and being involved in that.

"It's just a tremendous privilege to be involved in something that you want to do. They say if you do something you love, you never work a day in your life. It's nice to be appreciated. It's nice to be with people who want you to be there. It's nice to feel that you're contributing."

Steph also asked if the GB News star would consider working with his wife, Ruth Langsford, again after hosting This Morning with her from 2006 to 2021.

Eamonn presented This Morning with wife Ruth for 15 years

He replied: "We're open to it. Although Ruth is very busy with her design range on QVC. She's got her other jobs on Loose Women. So, we're very busy. GB News, doing breakfast like that does consume your day and you're asleep when other people are awake. So, who knows? We'd be open to suggestions."

The comments come not long after Eamonn took a swipe at former ITV colleague Phillip Schofield, calling him out for "snubbing" his wife by cutting her off during a trailer for Loose Women on This Morning in 2019.

He told the Daily Mail Weekend magazine in February: "Phillip is renowned for snubbing people. He's very passive-aggressive. It's up to Ruth to say how she felt, but I was feeling hurt for her. No one would have snubbed me like that."

Eamonn hosts a breakfast news show on GB News with Isabel Webster

He added: "I have a good Belfast street fighter in me… I would be direct. I don't go for presenters who think they have a special privilege or aura or influence."

The news presenter also labelled ITV "sly" for how they handled his departure from This Morning. "They're sly," he said. "They didn't want to announce that I'd been dropped because it would adversely affect audience figures, so they made it look as if I'd walked away from them rather than the other way round."

