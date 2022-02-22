﻿
Eamonn Holmes defends co-star Rylan Clark after star accused of pulling sickie

Rylan reached out to thank Eamonn for his comment 

Eamonn Holmes has passionately defended his former This Morning co-star Rylan Clark after his hospital stay came under fire from trolls on social media. 

After a viewer tweeted: "Never been a fan of @EamonnHolmes but sadly our TV and radio shows are loaded with presenters like him, who openly admit to having no talent or opinions and wonder why they're in their well-paid jobs. At least @piersmorgan has an opinion. Also growing weary of @Rylan's 'sickies,'" to which Rylan replied: "Sickies? I was ill?" 

WATCH: Rylan Clark opens up about break-up 

Seeing the TV personality’s response, Eamonn wrote: "Rylan, I was going to challenge this stupid ignoramus... decided not to but because he has annoyed you he has annoyed me more. I know how truly ill you have been... I just hope he never catches one of your ''sickies''. Stay well my friend." Rylan thanked Eamonn with a love heart emoji. 

The This Morning presenter has opened up about how he is feeling while on The One Show, joking: "You know me, I just love a little drama. I'm good now, thank you, I had a little bit of a dodgy time but I'm good." He previously shared snaps of himself in hospital following a holiday. 

Rylan was in hospital after a holiday

His fans were quick to support him, with one writing: "We love you Rylan and your true fans support you. Hope you're feeling better and get back to your full self soon," while another added: "Ignore Muppets like that. Just attention-seeking. Nout else better to do. Take care beautiful." 

