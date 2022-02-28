Eamonn Holmes returns to GB News following Phillip Schofield comments The former This Morning star was absent last week

Eamonn Holmes has returned to host his breakfast show on GB News after being absent from the programme last week.

The former This Morning star had taken time off from the show for five days last week and was temporarily replaced by fellow GB News host Stephen Dixon, who stood in for the news broadcaster alongside his usual presenting partner Isabel Webster.

Eamonn's wife, Loose Women star Ruth Langsford, celebrated his return to the news show by posting to her Instagram story. Sharing a video of Eamonn and Isabel hosting Monday morning's show, Ruth captioned the clip, "And he's back," before tagging GB News in the post alongside a GIF that said, 'Breakfast'.

Fans of the morning show noticed Eamonn's absence last week and took to Twitter to question his whereabouts. One concerned person wrote: "Seriously though what is happening? Where is Eamonn? Hasn't been in for two days? Why? What's the matter?"

Another viewer added: "What's happened to Eamon on Isabel and Eamon? Finally found an early morning news programme that I could get along with, totally professional, quality coverage, excellent on-air chemistry with a touch of humour, but you've disappeared so soon after starting which is worrying."

Ruth Langsford celebrated Eamonn's return to GB News

Following his return, fans took to Twitter to praise Eamonn and Isabel. One person commented: "@EamonnHolmes @IsabelWebster @GBNEWS Won't say a great day to start the week, #LoveUkraine, but the morning A TEAM make it as good as it gets."

Eamonn's temporary break from the show comes after the comments he made about Phillip Schofield in the Daily Mail's Weekend magazine just over a week ago.

Eamonn returned to GB News to host alongside Isabel Webster

During the interview, the broadcaster called out his former co-star for "snubbing" his wife, Ruth, after he cut her off during a trailer for Loose Women on This Morning in 2019.

He told the magazine: "Phillip is renowned for snubbing people. He's very passive-aggressive. It's up to Ruth to say how she felt, but I was feeling hurt for her. No one would have snubbed me like that."

Eamonn called out Phillip Schofield for "snubbing" his wife

He added: "I have a good Belfast street fighter in me… I would be direct. I don't go for presenters who think they have a special privilege or aura or influence."

