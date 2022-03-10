It's been almost a year since Eamonn Holmes became a grandfather for the first time – and he's enjoyed every single second.

This week, the former This Morning star reflected on his new family dynamic as he took to Instagram in celebration of his eldest son’s birthday.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford makes brave admission about 'struggle' with Eamonn after having Jack

Eamonn, 62, shared two photos; one showing him holding Declan as a baby, and the second showing Declan with his own child, Emilia. He wrote: "33 years ago he was my first born. Now he too knows the responsibility of being a Dad. Happy Birthday Dec. So proud of you Son x."

His touching message sparked a reaction amongst friends and fans – and even wife Ruth Langsford was quick to comment. "You could only imagine this day… and here it is! [red love heart]."

Eamonn shared sweet family photos in honour of son Declan

One follower noted: "Honestly, Emilia is just the MOST stunning baby! And the joy shines out of Dec's eyes." And a third wrote: "Oh my, it's a double take. What a precious moment x."

Eamonn became a grandfather for the first time back in July after his 32-year-old son Declan welcomed baby Emelia with his wife Jenny.

The TV star with all four of his children

The TV presenter is a proud father of four children; he shares Declan, Rebeca, 31, and Niall, 29, with first wife Gabriella, to whom he was married from 1985 until 1994.

He went on to find love again with Ruth and in 2002 they welcomed their only child, son Jack, now 20. The couple married in June 2010 at Elvetham Hall in Hampshire.

Eamonn became a first-time grandfather in July

Speaking at the HELLO! Inspiration Awards in October, Eamonn spoke about becoming a grandfather for the first time.

"Everything is going very well! It makes me very proud to see my son, the connection, the bond he has with his child," he said. "He's my baby, he's my eldest child."

Eamonn fondly continued: "It's a great pleasure for my mother, who is a great grandmother at 92."

