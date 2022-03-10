Sarah Michelle Gellar celebrates milestone Buffy the Vampire Slayer news

Sarah Michelle Gellar has a lot to celebrate this week as she revealed that she was marking a big milestone concerning one of her most iconic performances.

The actress took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message regarding her work on Buffy the Vampire Slayer on the show's 25th anniversary.

Along with a still of hers from the show and one behind-the-scenes shot, the actress wrote: "25 years ago today I had the honor to introduce the world to my version of Buffy Anne Summers."

She continued: "It was an uphill battle. A mid season replacement, on a new network based on a movie, that was by no means a giant success. But then there was you. The fans. You believed in us.

"You made this happen. You are the reason 25 years later we are still celebrating. So today we celebrate you as well. #wwbd."

Sarah opened up about her feelings towards Buffy Summers

Fans in the comments reacted with elation as they celebrated the anniversary of one of their favorite shows, with one writing: "My favorite show ever."

"Thank you for bringing this badass superhero to life," another said, with a third adding: "I love you and this show seriously shaped me, beyond inspiration!!!" Many simply bombarded the star with heart emojis and shared more sweet messages.

The show, which premiered on 10 March 1997, turned Sarah into a household name after solid roles in shows like All My Children and ran for seven seasons.

However, there were other reasons for the actress to feel special this week, as apart from celebrating International Women's Day, she also marked her husband Freddie Prinze Jr.'s birthday.

The actress also celebrated her husband's birthday this week

She shared an adorable photo of the pair and one of her husband smiling with his birthday cake and paired it with a sweet message for him, writing: "I couldn't think of someone better to raise a daughter with or to teach a son, what it truly means to be a good man. Happy birthday FP."



