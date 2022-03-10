Sarah Michelle Gellar wows in flirty floral mini dress on International Women's Day The sensational actress is married to co-star Freddie Prinze Jr.

Sarah Michelle Gellar looked dazzling in a flirty floral mini dress on Tuesday when she attended a launch for the Little Market in Santa Monica.

Documenting the spring-inspired event on her Instagram, the former Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress wowed her followers by showing off her green and pink look, which she matched with a pair of elegant dusty-pink heels.

Captioning her post, she wrote: "Incredible day yesterday celebrating #internationalwomensday and @thelittlemarket (highlight- not pictured meeting #doloreshuerta.) Through #thelittlemarket work- women around the world have been provided with 1,000,000 hours of dignified work (and counting.) Let’s continue to amplify their voices and their stories."

At the event, the Hollywood star took to the stage to give a speech about the non-profit organization and in her Instagram Stories, posted a sneak peek of her inspiring words: "The little market is supporting and building a world where women can buy food, pay for school supplies, books for their children and put money aside for emergencies. That's life-changing."

Sarah Michelle Gellar looking incredible at the Little Market Luncheon on International Women's Day

The former Scooby-Doo actress sits on the council of the Little Market, as do many other female A-listers, including the likes of Encanto's Stephanie Beatriz, Eva Longoria, Melissa McCarthy, and Nicole Richie.

Best friend and former All my Children co-star Lindsay Price was also pictured at the event with Sarah. She wore a vibrant purple dress that perfectly matched the stunning floral aesthetic.

Sarah Michelle Gellar posing with best friend Lindsay Price at the Little Market luncheon

Actress and co-founder of the Little Market, Lauren Conrad, was also snapped with the star and took to her Instagram to share her joy for the success of the event with her 5.8 million followers. She wrote: "Yesterday I was lucky enough to spend International Women’s Day with many of the incredible women who support @thelittlemarket everyday!

Sarah Michelle Gellar snapped with Lauren Conrad and other A-listers on Instagram

"At our event, we had the absolute honor of presenting Dolores Huerta with The Little Market’s inaugural Changemaker Award.

"So much work went into making this such a beautiful event and I am so grateful to our Little Market team and my incredible co-founder @hannahskvarla.

"@thelittlemarket is a non-profit founded by women to empower artisan women around the world. We are dedicated to the economic self-sufficiency of women and other underserved communities locally, nationally, and globally."

