Harry Potter star Rupert Grint talks about baby daughter Wednesday in very rare interview We love that little Wednesday is learning about Ron Weasley!

We still can't believe that Ron Weasley is all grown up! Harry Potter star Rupert Grint joined The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night and discussed his baby daughter and it sounds like she's becoming a fan of the wizarding world already!

Chatting about little Wednesday, Jimmy said to Rupert: "Now you have this beautiful baby and one day you're gonna show her these movies one day and say, ‘That's daddy,'" to which Rupert replied: "I've already started showing her the trailers. She has a wand and a PEZ dispenser with my head on it."

He continued: "She says ‘dada', she says ‘mama', it was kind of at the same time. And also, the F-word came pretty quickly. Now she just says it whenever she's excited. We were in the toy store today and she was just walking around dropping it.""

Rupert with his baby daughter

Rupert's co-star Daniel Radcliffe previously opened up about his fellow former child star becoming a dad back in 2020 while on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live. He said: "I texted him the other day and said I was so happy for him and it's very very cool. It's also like super weird, for me, to think that we are all at the age where we are all having children, but we definitely are."

He added that he, Rupert and Emma Watson are "terrible yardsticks for how old people are," adding: "I remember when I turned 30 I remember a lot of people in my life were really depressed to find out that they're lapped." At the time, their spokesperson said: "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time."

