Rupert Grint's £24m property portfolio will blow your mind

You may think of him as the sweet Ron Weasley from Harry Potter, but these days Rupert Grint is more of a hotshot property mogul. It was revealed by The Sun that the actor has a dazzling house portfolio which tots up to a whopping £24million!

In 2009, the star splashed the cash on a £5.4million mansion in Kimpton, an idyllic English countryside neighbourhood. There are 22 acres of land outside and inside the property benefits from six bedrooms, and indoor swimming pool and a cinema room. It sounds like the ultimate party pad to us – but apparently, Rupert has never lived there himself!

According to The Daily Mail, Rupert drew up plans to convert the barn on his estate into six brand-new homes, applying for planning permission to do so.

His investments also include two houses in Luton, and Rupert has a company called Eevil Plan Properties which manages these property acquisitions.

Rupert owns a mansion in the Kipton countryside

Another company he owns, Oneonesix Development are busy listing stunning four-and-five bed Hertfordshire homes.

These are not all business transactions though, as Rupert has also forked out for a £3.35million 16th century mansion for his parents, Nigel and Joanna, to live in.

Rupert and partner Georgia have been together for 10 years

Rupert has been dating Georgia Groome for over a decade now, and the happy couple welcomed their first child together in May 2020. Their little girl named Wednesday has featured in Rupert's Instagram feed for his debut post, and she sported a fetching pink cardigan.

Rupert showed off his gorgeous daughter Wednesday

The star wrote in the caption: "Hey Instagram... only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert."

While Rupert keeps his family life incredibly private, he has spoken to Comicbook.com about fatherhood and the actor gushed: "It was something I never really had much of an idea of, that kind of love. It's a very different love."

