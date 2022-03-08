Harry Potter star Jessie Cave hospitalised after Covid-19 health scare The Lavender Brown actress shared an update from her hospital bed

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave has revealed that she has been admitted to hospital over a COVID-19-related health scare while pregnant with her fourth child.

Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the 34-year-old actress, who is best known for playing Lavender Brown in the much-loved wizarding film franchise, shared a snap of herself lying on a hospital bed hooked up to medical equipment. She revealed in her caption that her symptoms, which make her feel like she has been hit with a "tonne of bricks", have lasted for weeks.

"Triage, once again," she wrote. "Anyone else had covid in 3rd trimester & had it hit them like a tonne of bricks for weeks?"

Jesse's famous friends and followers rushed to send their well wishes, with her Harry Potter co-star Devon Murray, who played Seamus Finnigan, writing: "Jessie, I'm so sorry you're going through this now. Hoping for a speedy recovery."

Comedian Sara Pascoe added: "Oh Jessie I'm so sorry this is rotten," while Rizzle Kicks' Jordan Stephens posted a string of love heart emojis.

Jessie shared a worrying photo from her hospital bed

Jessie has three children with her partner, comedian Alfie Brown: seven-year-old Donnie, four-year-old Margot and 14-month-old Tenn.

The couple originally named their youngest son Abraham "Bam" Benjamin but announced shortly after that they had changed his name to Tenn. Last January, he tested positive for the illness when he was just three months old. He was treated for the virus in hospital and was brought home to the family soon after.

The 33-year-old actress is pregnant with her fourth chiild

Sharing the news with her Instagram followers at the time, Jessie wrote: "Poor baby is COVID positive. He's okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully."

She added: "This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks. Really didn't want this to be the start of my families new year. Really didn't want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth."

She went on to thank the doctors and nurses at Chelsea & Westminster NHS hospital. "Once again I'm in awe of nurses and doctors," she said. "It makes me even more proud of my brother, a&e doctor @pondermed and my father, king GP @davidlloyd73... please wish baby a speedy recovery."

