Holly Willoughby breaks down in tears on This Morning for second time The ITV presenter struggled to hide her emotion

Holly Willoughby broke down in tears on Tuesday's This Morning for the second time in as many days, while discussing the heartbreaking situation in Ukraine.

MORE: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in tears during emotional This Morning segment

The host, who also struggled to contain her emotions during Monday's episode, was discussing the rolling news events regarding the Russian invasion with Phillip Schofield when she burst into tears shortly before the advert break.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in tears during This Morning

Holly and Phillip were joined by former actress and journalist Nicola Thorp and radio presenter Julia Hartley-Brewer for their This Morning's View segment when they exchanged headlines about the UK government's handling of the refugee crisis.

Nicola ended the item by expressing her sadness about children being separated from their family and "uncertain" when they'd be reunited. At this point, Holly could be seen on camera wiping away her tears shortly before the adverts began.

MORE: Holly Willoughby shares very rare peek inside her chic family home

MORE: Holly Willoughby stuns in show-stopping Dancing on Ice dress - and wow

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield present ITV's This Morning

Monday's episode also saw Holly and Phillip overcome with emotion about Ukraine, in particular while explaining a story about a young girl singing Frozen's 'Let it Go', to lift the spirits of her family. After running the clip of the little girl singing, the camera panned back to the two presenters, who both had tears in their eyes.

"It's such innocence, isn't it?" Holly said, holding back tear, before Gyles Brandreth added: "We are seeing the worst of humanity and the best of humanity in this crisis, aren't we?"

MORE: Holly Willoughby details 'life-changing' experience on new TV show: 'I was in tears'

Loading the player...

WATCH: 5 ways you can help the Ukraine crisis

Camilla Tominey, who was also moved by the video, said: "I hadn't seen that before, actually. She's the age of my youngest daughter. It's awful."

"It's horrible," added Holly before Phillip said: 'Let's leave it there," and the show went to a commercial break.

It's not the first time Holly, who is a mother-of-three, has opened up about her heartbreak at the situation, admitting to her followers that she did not know how to explain the crisis to her children. She wrote on Instagram: "I was asked questions last night I didn't have the answers for… [broken heart emoji]."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.