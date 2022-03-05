Holly Willoughby details 'life-changing' experience on new TV show: 'I was in tears' Holly will present new BBC One show Freeze the Fear

Holly Willoughby has revealed that she was "in tears" during most of the filming of the upcoming BBC One show Freeze the Fear.

MORE: This Morning's Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby spark reaction as they get cosy on air

The 41-year-old – who was given two and a half weeks off from This Morning to film the series in January – will front the sub-zero survival show alongside comedian Lee Mack, and even though she didn't take part in the intense challenges, Holly admitted she still found the experience "life-changing".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby reveals sensational birthday surprise

Freeze the Fear will see eight celebrities brave the freezing temperatures as they compete in gruelling challenges that will test them to their limits, both physically and mentally, all while under the guide of extreme athlete Wim Hof.

"This is not something they get voted off or a popularity contest, they are really challenging their minds and bodies," Holly said during an appearance on The One Show on Friday. "All I can tell you is it was intense for everybody, medics were involved, and I was in tears at many many points throughout it."

SEE: Holly Willoughby's jaw-dropping new dress was originally a wedding gown

MORE: Holly Willoughby sparks reaction with sweet post about son Chester after detailing 'parenting struggle'

She added: "It was kind of life-changing, it is amazing, it's one of the best things I've ever done."

Holly and Lee Mack host Freeze the Fear

The competing celebs are Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell, actress Tamzin Outhwaite, sports presenter Gabby Logan, and singer-songwriter and footballer Chelcee Grimes.

They will be joined by musical theatre legend Alfie Boe, musician Professor Green, North West Tonight weatherman Owain Wyn Evans and former Premier League footballer Patrice Evra.

EIght celebs take on extreme challenges in freezing temperatures

Holly revealed that the star-studded line-up didn't have it easy from the get-go, adding: "Lots of them turned up and said, 'I hate the cold.' But yeah, I'm very proud of that lot.

"They jump into a frozen lake, it's near freezing, that is their entry point. The first thing they have to do. When you hit that cold water, it literally takes your breath away. So, it's that thing of using your mind to control your fear, it's not normal to jump into a freezing lake."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.