This Morning viewers were left perplexed on Thursday morning after the ITV programme was forced to pull its live footage off air. Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield presented the show as normal up until midday, before the channel switched to previous pre-recorded content.

After the show finished at its normal time, Loose Women then began with footage of Nadia Sawalha telling viewers: "Welcome to a very special episode of Loose Women", before explaining that the show would be taking a look back at some of their 'best bits' from over the years.

Fans were confused on social media and asked what was going on. One person wrote: "I'm so confused! Saw another opening sequence and thought it’s going to be some sort of joke but it just carried on. #ThisMorning."

Another said: "Pretty scary seeing live TV go down so suddenly... clearly a major incident or scare over near the ITV studios. #thismorning #loosewomen #ITV."

Viewers were confused as the live show was pulled off-air

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "Wait what’s happened? #ThisMorning," as a fourth was equally confused: "Checks Twitter to make sure I'm not the only one wondering what has just happened to the live feed #ThisMorning."

Prior to the show's interruption, This Morning aired its normal content, including an interview with Rebel Wilson prior to this weekend's BAFTAs, and an interview with the stars of ITV comedy, Kate and Koji. HELLO! has reached out to ITV for comment.

Both This Morning and Loose Women took to Twitter to apologise to viewers about the interruption. Both programmes wrote: "We apologise for the break in live programming today. We are currently running pre-recorded content and hope to be back with you soon."

