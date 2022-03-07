Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in tears during emotional This Morning segment The presenters struggled to hide their sadness

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were left wiping back tears during a devastating segment on ITV's This Morning on Monday.

MORE: 'Heartbroken' Holly Willoughby lost for words as her kids ask about Ukraine crisis

The presenters were discussing the current events in Ukraine with Gyles Brandreth and Camilla Tominey when they became overcome with emotion.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in tears during emotional This Morning segment

Holly was clearly moved when describing an uplifting story from Ukraine about a couple who tied the knot in military uniform. "A newly-wed military couple were pictured getting married on the Ukrainian frontlines," she said, before solemnly adding: "Love finds a way."

"You wonder what their married life is going to look like. Many of us are optimistic when we say those vows, aren't we? And we look at them there and think, 'What sort of life are they going into together?'"

The mum-of-three then went on to introduce a viral video that shows a young Ukrainian girl singing a rendition of Let It Go from Disney's Frozen while in a bomb shelter in Kyiv.

MORE: Alison Hammond breaks down in tears during emotional This Morning phone-in

MORE: Holly Willoughby details 'life-changing' experience on new TV show: 'I was in tears'

After running the clip of the little girl singing, the camera panned back to the two presenters, who both had tears in their eyes.

Holly and Phillip were moved to tears on This Morning

"It's such innocence, isn't it?" Holly said, holding back tear, before Gyles added: "We are seeing the worst of humanity and the best of humanity in this crisis, aren't we?"

Camilla, who was also moved by the video, said: "I hadn't seen that before, actually. She's the age of my youngest daughter. It's awful."

"It's horrible," added Holly before Phillip said: 'Let's leave it there," and the show went to a commercial break.

Holly recently took to social media to comment on the crisis in Ukraine, asking her followers how to explain the conflict to her children. She wrote: "How do I explain this to my children… I was asked questions last night I didn't have the answers for… [broken heart emoji]."

Holly shares two sons and a daughter with her husband Dan Baldwin. The couple's eldest child, Harry, is 12, Belle, is ten, and young Chester is seven.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.