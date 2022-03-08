Holly Willoughby shares very rare peek inside her chic family home The This Morning star is a mum of three

Holly Willoughby has given fans an inside look at her family home in a rare personal video shared on Instagram.

The This Morning star, who shares three children with husband Dan Baldwin, posted a short clip featuring her golden retriever puppy Bailey and their ragdoll cat, Bluebell. "Tell me who rules the roost without telling me who rules the roost," she captioned the post.

While fans loved watching the pets' interaction, a number were distracted by the décor in the background. Bailey can be seen on a blue and white herringbone throw placed on one of her soft blue-grey sofas, which have also been decorated with blue and white striped cushions.

A white, distressed coffee table is visible to one side, stood on a neutral rug, while in the background black and white floor tiles can be seen.

Holly gave fans a sneak peek inside her living room in her latest post

Holly shares her £3million home in south west London with her husband and their children, Belle, Harry and Chester – and just recently the property was granted controversial expansion plans to add a back and side extension.

The TV star, 41, is usually very private when it comes to her family – although just last week she shared a sweet drawing by her youngest son, seven-year-old Chester, on Instagram.

Holly has been married to husband Dan since 2007

The hand drawn picture showed mother-and-son both smiling as they walked in the sunshine with their new pet dog Bailey. "To mummy," Chester wrote, adding love hearts and the word, 'love,' on Holly's jumper.

"Thank you Chester [heart emoji]," remarked the doting mum. The post was flooded with messages, with one writing: "That's a keep sake. I've got bags upon bags of art of my kids when they were little."

She recently shared a picture from son Chester

Another stated: "Beautiful and Bailey there too." A third post read: "It's so amazing when they think of you enough to create something for you!"

