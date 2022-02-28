Ralf Little gives warning about character in Death in Paradise season 12 Are you excited for new episodes?

Ralf Little has delighted fans by confirming that he will be back for another season of the hit show Death in Paradise, but has hinted to HELLO! that all may not be well with Neville Parker in season 12. In the finale of season 11, Neville had downloaded a dating app in the hopes of finding love after his failed romance with Florence - but there’s a major reason why we don’t want to see him too happy!

MORE: Death in Paradise's Ralf Little reveals future on show after contract comes to an end

Chatting to HELLO!, he said: "Be wary of the detectives being too happy, if they’re too happy there’s nowhere else for them to go… but it would be really lovely. One thing Tim Key, our exec, loves winds me up about is that he never ever wants Neville to look too cool.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Death in Paradise Ralf Little talks season finale and breaks down Floreville romance!

"And I’m like, 'Come on man!' At the weekends I’m an adrenaline junkie, I scuba dive, snorkeling and jet skiing, all this great stuff you can do in the Caribbean. So I’d suggest, 'Maybe Neville could be on a jet ski?' And Tim’s like, 'NOT a chance,' it’s now a running joke where he is obsessed with never letting me look cool."

MORE: Death in Paradise season 12: everything we know so far

MORE: Death in Paradise shares incredibly exciting announcement as series 11 comes to an end

The actor also opened up about his thoughts on the failed 'Floreville' romance, admitting that it would have made things too easy for his character. "I guess the writers and producers of the show can’t let Neville get too happy," he explained.

Ralf will be back for seaosn 12

"We’re already talking about this guy lucky enough to be living in paradise, he needs some hardship! He’s not conquered them, they still exist, but he’s on a subtle and lovely journey and once he had that sort, to find love with this charming, charismatic, intelligent and beautiful woman it’d be like, oh come on."

Ralf confirmed that he would be staying on the show following the season 12 finale, tweeting: "Thanks to everyone for watching @DeathInParadise series 11. It is a privilege to play Neville and lead this fantastic show, and it gives me great pleasure to confirm I'll be returning to Saint Marie for series 12."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.