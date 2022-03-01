Josephine Jobert drops biggest hint yet on next major role after dramatic Death in Paradise exit The actress recently waved goodbye to the BBC show

Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert recently waved goodbye to Florence Cassell and the Island of Saint Marie, but fans need not worry as the actress has dropped a big hint that she’s set to take on her next major role following her exit from the show.

Posting on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the French actress wrote: “After working on the final details for four hours, we finally made it. The presentation to propose our series is complete. My head is stuffed. But I’m happy.”

This isn’t the first time Josephine has opened up about wanting to work on other projects, particularly from behind the camera. She told HELLO! back in 2021 how she was planning on writing a film. “I'm writing something with my mother, a movie blockbuster,” she said at the time. “We're dreaming big! So we're going to keep writing together and we'll see."

It’s not known if Josephine’s series she alludes to on her Instagram is the same project, but either way, the star is clearly keeping busy since leaving Death in Paradise.

Despite clearly having other projects lined up, the actress did admit it was difficult saying goodbye, but the right decision to make. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Josephine revealed what prompted her decision.

"I already left in series eight, I thought it would be for good, honestly, I thought, 'I'd done.' Then they asked me back for series ten as I was like, 'Hmmm I don’t know, okay I'm going to do it.' But I knew it wouldn't be forever, I knew it.”

She continued: “But I couldn't not come back, it would have been unfair… but I knew it would be just four episodes, to finish the story between the two characters and to be fair to the audience and respect them and that they follow the series… I couldn't just leave like that!"

