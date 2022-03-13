Netflix reveals release date for The Umbrella Academy season three - and it's so soon! We can't wait to catch up with the Hargreeves children

Netflix has announced the release date for the long-awaited third season of fantasy drama series, The Umbrella Academy - and it's so soon!

Sharing the news on Twitter, the official Netflix account posted a teaser video that sees the Umbrella Academy preparing to face a new group of superheroes called the Sparrows. The caption read: "BREAKING: The Umbrella Academy S3 arrives 22 June."

WATCH: The new teaser for The Umbrella Academy season three

Fans were quick to take to the comments section to express their elation at the news. One viewer wrote: "OMG IM SO EXCITED," while another shared their relief, adding: "Thank GOD."

A third person commented: "OMG OMG OMG OMG."

It's been a while since we've caught up with the Hargreeves children, with the second series debuting almost two years ago in July 2020. The last time we saw the gang of superheroes, they discovered an alternative 2019 universe, in which they did not exist. Instead, the Sparrow Academy were introduced consisting of five members, plus still-alive Ben and the cube.

The new series lands on Netflix in June

So, what can we expect to see in the new series? Netflix released a synopsis for season three which reads: "After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them.

"Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own — and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong.

The Sparrows will clash with the Umbrellas in the upcoming series

"Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?"

Season three of The Umbrella Academy will premiere on Netflix on 22 June.

