Netflix has sparked outrage among its users after it was announced that the streaming giant would be increasing the price of its monthly subscription.

The cost of the basic and standard plans will be increasing by £1, taking the price to £6.99 and £10.99 respectively, whereas the premium plan will go up by an extra £2 a month to £15.99.

The change will come into effect immediately for new customers, whereas existing subscribers will be alerted by email 30 days before the increase.

Netflix users have been taking to social media to vent their frustration at the price hike. One person said: "Goodbye #netflix one price rise too many for me I'm afraid @netflix." Another tweeted: "No idea what Netflix has that they think is worth their continued price increases but I'm out. It was easily my longest running, but least used streaming option. #Netflix."

The streaming platform is home to some of the biggest shows on TV

A third agreed, writing: "Oof, do you not think it's a bad time for a price increase? Given all the competition and that basic costs of food and electricity have risen, you might risk being first on the chopping block of expenses that can be cut. #Netflix #CostOfLiving @NetflixUK."

A fourth simply wrote: "Netflix price increase is so ridiculous! #Netflix." A spokesperson for the streaming platform explained the rise in cost would allow the company to invest in talent and the creative industry.

"We have always been focused on providing our members both quality and clear value for their membership," they said.

Netflix is increasing the cost of their month subscription

"Our updated prices reflect the investment we have made in our service and catalogue, and will allow us to continue making the series, documentaries and films our members love as well as investing in talent and the creative industry. We offer a range of plans so members can choose a price that works best for them."

The basic plan allows subscribers to stream and download their favourite shows and films on one screen per account. The standard plan allows the same but in HD and on more devices and screens at the same time.

The premium plan means fans can watch on four different screens and devices at the same time in HD and Ultra HD.

