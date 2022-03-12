Netflix viewers outraged as beloved teen drama cancelled after just two seasons Were you a fan of this show?

Netflix has cancelled comedy-drama The Baby-Sitter's Club, much to the disappointment of its passionate fanbase.

It's been revealed that the streaming giant will not be ordering a third season of the show, which is based on the bestselling novels by Ann M. Martin and follows seven close-knit friends as they start their own babysitting business. Fans have been quick to turn to social media to vent their frustrations. One dissatisfied viewer tweeted: "Netflix canceled The Baby-Sitters Club?!! Are you kidding me? I feel like every time I fall in love with a show on Netflix, they cancel it."

Were you a fan of The Baby-Sitters Club?

Another said: "I thought I knew heartbreak when Netflix canceled GLOW. Then they canceled The Society, Teenage Bounty Hunters and I Am Not Okay With This. Then I thought rock bottom was Julie and the Phantoms getting canceled. But now Baby-Sitters Club too?! I HAVE NOTHING LEFT."

A third added: "This one hurts. I wasn't a Baby Sitter's Club fan growing up, but the show was refreshing and just, like, good to its core."

Another fan queried whether there was any chance that the show could get a new lease of life on another platform, writing: "Wondering if there is any hope of the series getting picked up elsewhere? There is enough source material to sustain the show for years beyond when the current stars outgrow their roles."

Are you sad the series won't be returning with more episodes?

Reacting to the news of the show's cancellation, creator and showrunner Rachel Shukert said in a statement: "I have wanted to be a part of the world Ann M. Martin created since I was 7 years old, and for two amazing seasons I actually got to be. It was a dream come true."

She continued: "Although I am heartbroken not to be returning to Stoneybrook for 20 more seasons, I am so proud of the incredible show our amazing cast and crew created and the way it brought joy and comfort to so many when they needed it most.

"Thank you to Walden Media and to Netflix for giving us the opportunity to introduce Kristy, Claudia, Stacey, Mary Anne, Dawn, Jessi and Mallory to a new generation of fans who I know will love them as much as we do for years to come."

