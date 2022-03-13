BAFTA viewers outraged after Betty White left off in memoriam list The actress died in December 2021

The BAFTAs 2022 ceremony paid tribute to stars who sadly passed away in the past year during an 'in memoriam' segment that honoured the likes of Peter Bogdanovich and Sir Sidney Poitier.

However, viewers who tuned in to the show on Sunday night were left confused when Betty White didn't appear in the tribute.

The American actress, who was known for her role in Golden Girls, died on the morning of 31 December 2021, at the age of 99.

Viewers quickly took to Twitter to express their outrage at the iconic actress not being included in the segment, with one person writing: "Erm #bettywhite #EEBAFTAs?? Pretty sure she should be on that list," while another added: "How could the BAFTAs have an in memoriam and NOT include Betty White??"

A third person added: "UHM HELLO THEY LEFT OUT BETTY WHITE IN THE TRIBUTE ?!?!"

Viewers were outraged as Betty White was left off the in memoriam list

While Betty White was missing from the 'in memoriam' tribute on screen, she does appear on the BAFTA website in the 2021 'In Memory Of…' section. This goes for actress Helen McCrory, too, who passed away on 16 April 2021.

Viewers who questioned Helen's absence from the segment were met with a swift reply from BAFTA's official Twitter account. Replying to one person who tweeted: "How could you forget Helen McCrory @BAFTA? Shame on you," BAFTA replied: "Helen McCrory was featured in last year’s ceremony. Owing to the limited time available for obituaries within the broadcast, individuals are chosen to feature in the broadcast only once. Helen features in our online records at http://bafta.org/heritage/in-memory-of."

While viewers question Helen McCrory's absence, she featured in last year's ceremony

While Betty White and Helen McCrory did not appear in the on-screen tribute, the likes of actress Sally Ann Howes and Notting Hill director Roger Michell were included.

Halyna Hutchins also featured in the segment, a cinematographer who was fatally wounded in a shooting incident during production on the set of the film Rust.

