BAFTAs 2022: see the complete winners list here The biggest night in film in the UK is taking place at the Royal Albert Hall

The biggest stars in film are heading to the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday evening for the 2022 BAFTAs and we can't wait to see who scoops the coveted awards.

Plenty of brilliant films from the past 12 months are going head to head including Sir Kenneth Branagh's Belfast, Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog and cinema blockbuster Dune.

WATCH: Belfast is one of the films hoping to win big at the 2022 BAFTAs

The ceremony is sure to be an epic celebration of the very best in British acting, film, directing and production, hosted by the hilarious actress and comedian Rebel Wilson.

See the complete winners list here...

Best Film

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog - WINNER

Belfast is up for Best Film and Outstanding British Film

Outstanding British Film

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast - WINNER

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

Passing

Daniel Craig in his last outing as James Bond in No Time to Die

Original Screenplay

Being the Ricardos

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza - WINNER

King Richard is an awards season favourite this year

Adapted Screenplay

CODA - WINNER

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Drive My Car received a number of nominations

Director

Aleem Khan (After Love)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Audrey Diwan (Happening)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) - WINNER

Julia Ducournau (Titane)

The Power of the Dog is tipped to sweep the board

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar (Ali & Ava)

Mahershala Ali (Swansong)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up)

Stephen Graham (Boiling Point)

Will Smith (King Richard) - WINNER

Stephen Graham in Boiling Point

Supporting Actor

Mike Faist (West Side Story)

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA) - WINNER

Woody Norman (C’mon C’mon)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga (The House of Gucci)

Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)

Emilia Jones (CODA)

Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World)

Joanna Scanlan (After Love) - WINNER

Tessa Thompson (Passing)

Alana Haim is up for Leading Actress

Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe (Belfast)

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) - WINNER

Ann Dowd (Mass)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Ruth Negga (Passing)

Rebecca Hall's directorial debut Passing has received five nominations

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Aleem Khan (After Love)

James Cummings, Hester Ruoff (Boiling Point)

Jeymes Samuel (The Harder They Fall) - WINNER

Posy Dixon, Liv Proctor (Keyboard Fantasies)

Rebecca Hall (Passing)

The Harder They Fall is on Netflix

Film Not In The English Language

Drive My Car - WINNER

The Hand of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Mamam

The Worst Person in the World

The Worst Person in the World is up for Film Not in the English Language

Documentary

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) - WINNER

Animated FIlm

Encanto - WINNER

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells Vs The Machines

Denzel Washington in The Tragedy of Macbeth

Original Score

Being the Ricardos

Don’t Look Up

Dune - WINNER

The French Dispatch

The Power of the Dog

Casting

Boiling Point

Dune

The Hand of God

King Richard

West Side Story - WINNER

West Side Story is up for Casting

Cinematography

Dune - WINNER

Nightmare Alley

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Editing

Belfast

Dune

Licorice Pizza

No Time to Die - WINNER

Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Adam McKay's Don't Look Up is hoping to win big

Production Design

Cyrano

Dune - WINNER

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Costume Design

Cruella - WINNER

Cyrano

Dune

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley

Encanto on Disney+ is up for Best Animated Film

Makeup & Hair

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye - WINNER

House of Gucci

Sound

Dune - WINNER

Last Night in Soho

No Time To Die

A Quiet Place Part II

West Side Story

Last Night in Soho

Special Visual Effects

Dune - WINNER

Free Guy

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time To Die

Zendaya in Dune

British Short Animation

Affairs of the Art

Do Not Feed the Pigeons - WINNER

Night of the Living Dead

British Short Film

The Black Cop - WINNER

Femme

The Palace

Stuffed

Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee

EE Rising Star Award

Ariana DeBose

Harris Dickinson

Lashana Lynch - WINNER

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-McPhee

