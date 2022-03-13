Francesca Shillcock
Find out which films and Hollywood stars are taking home a BAFTA trophy at this year's ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall...
The biggest stars in film are heading to the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday evening for the 2022 BAFTAs and we can't wait to see who scoops the coveted awards.
Plenty of brilliant films from the past 12 months are going head to head including Sir Kenneth Branagh's Belfast, Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog and cinema blockbuster Dune.
WATCH: Belfast is one of the films hoping to win big at the 2022 BAFTAs
The ceremony is sure to be an epic celebration of the very best in British acting, film, directing and production, hosted by the hilarious actress and comedian Rebel Wilson.
See the complete winners list here...
Best Film
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog - WINNER
Belfast is up for Best Film and Outstanding British Film
Outstanding British Film
After Love
Ali & Ava
Belfast - WINNER
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
Passing
Daniel Craig in his last outing as James Bond in No Time to Die
Original Screenplay
Being the Ricardos
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza - WINNER
King Richard is an awards season favourite this year
Adapted Screenplay
CODA - WINNER
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Drive My Car received a number of nominations
Director
Aleem Khan (After Love)
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
Audrey Diwan (Happening)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) - WINNER
Julia Ducournau (Titane)
The Power of the Dog is tipped to sweep the board
Leading Actor
Adeel Akhtar (Ali & Ava)
Mahershala Ali (Swansong)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up)
Stephen Graham (Boiling Point)
Will Smith (King Richard) - WINNER
Stephen Graham in Boiling Point
Supporting Actor
Mike Faist (West Side Story)
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA) - WINNER
Woody Norman (C’mon C’mon)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Leading Actress
Lady Gaga (The House of Gucci)
Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)
Emilia Jones (CODA)
Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World)
Joanna Scanlan (After Love) - WINNER
Tessa Thompson (Passing)
Alana Haim is up for Leading Actress
Supporting Actress
Caitríona Balfe (Belfast)
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) - WINNER
Ann Dowd (Mass)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Ruth Negga (Passing)
Rebecca Hall's directorial debut Passing has received five nominations
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Aleem Khan (After Love)
James Cummings, Hester Ruoff (Boiling Point)
Jeymes Samuel (The Harder They Fall) - WINNER
Posy Dixon, Liv Proctor (Keyboard Fantasies)
Rebecca Hall (Passing)
The Harder They Fall is on Netflix
Film Not In The English Language
Drive My Car - WINNER
The Hand of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Mamam
The Worst Person in the World
The Worst Person in the World is up for Film Not in the English Language
Documentary
Becoming Cousteau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) - WINNER
Animated FIlm
Encanto - WINNER
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells Vs The Machines
Denzel Washington in The Tragedy of Macbeth
Original Score
Being the Ricardos
Don’t Look Up
Dune - WINNER
The French Dispatch
The Power of the Dog
Casting
Boiling Point
Dune
The Hand of God
King Richard
West Side Story - WINNER
West Side Story is up for Casting
Cinematography
Dune - WINNER
Nightmare Alley
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Editing
Belfast
Dune
Licorice Pizza
No Time to Die - WINNER
Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Adam McKay's Don't Look Up is hoping to win big
Production Design
Cyrano
Dune - WINNER
The French Dispatch
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Costume Design
Cruella - WINNER
Cyrano
Dune
The French Dispatch
Nightmare Alley
Encanto on Disney+ is up for Best Animated Film
Makeup & Hair
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye - WINNER
House of Gucci
Sound
Dune - WINNER
Last Night in Soho
No Time To Die
A Quiet Place Part II
West Side Story
Last Night in Soho
Special Visual Effects
Dune - WINNER
Free Guy
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time To Die
Zendaya in Dune
British Short Animation
Affairs of the Art
Do Not Feed the Pigeons - WINNER
Night of the Living Dead
British Short Film
The Black Cop - WINNER
Femme
The Palace
Stuffed
Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee
EE Rising Star Award
Ariana DeBose
Harris Dickinson
Lashana Lynch - WINNER
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-McPhee
