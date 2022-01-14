Rebel Wilson will make her debut as BAFTA host when the prestigious awards ceremony returns to London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall in March. The 75th EE British Academy Film Awards, which takes place on 13 March, will celebrate the very best of British and international film talent.

MORE: Rebel Wilson's latest inspirational workout photo leaves fans stunned

Speaking about the news, Hollywood star Rebel said: "I am very honoured to be hosting the EE British Academy Film Awards in March, where Covid will no longer exist because it will clearly have been cancelled by then. It's going to be so much fun!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson stuns in a dazzling red gown

The 41-year-old even commented on her recent weight loss transformation, joking: "I don't wanna put any pressure on this - I know I'm not going to be funny because I am no longer fat. And besides, I'm not going to 'sweat-it' with nerves because I have a peculiar medical condition where I can't sweat... or cause offense to people because of my adorable Australian accent.

MORE: Rebel Wilson commands attention in golden dress perfect for date night

SEE: Rebel Wilson reveals unexpected rainbow addition to chic mansion – and wow

"So basically I'll just be there to hang out with Dame Judi Dench and together we'll both try and bond with Daniel Craig. And yes, I do mean 'Bond'."

Rebel also confirmed that this year's ceremony will look back at some of the biggest milestones in the British film industry. She concluded: "This show will be an anniversary celebration of some important British film franchises such as HARRY POTTER and not such as CATS. Everybody's going to love it, I'm sure! See you guys in March!"

The actress seen at the BAFTAs back in 2020

Fans of the star were quick to applaud BAFTA's choice, with one saying: "Excellent choice, her appearances at the #EEBAFTAs have always been a highlight." Another said: "Congratulations that’s going to be a fantastic show now." A third post read: "Beautiful and intelligent and you are very funny."

Rebel is perhaps most known internationally for playing the role of Fat Amy in the Pitch Perfect trilogy, which are the highest grossing musical comedy films of all time. Her other feature credits include the Academy Award-winning Jojo Rabbit, Bridesmaids, The Hustle and How to be Single - and in 2022, she will be seen in the upcoming cheerleading comedy Senior Year.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.