Will Smith calls out Critics Choice Awards during Best Actor speech The star is also nominated for an Oscar for the same role

Congratulations are in order for Will Smith! The star just won the 2022 Critics Choice Award for Best Actor. He played Venus and Serena Williams' father, Richard Williams, in King Richard.

MORE: Will Smith reveals why Venus and Serena Williams didn't give their blessing for King Richard at first

The actor gave an emotional tribute to the Williams sisters and their family, who he said "defined the American Dream."

Will won the Golden Globe for Best Actor at the 2022 awards, and is also nominated for Best Actor at this year's Oscars.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Smith releases Fresh Prince Of Bel-air reboot trailer

MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith showcases baby bump in sheer dress in gorgeous throwback photo

"Thank you for entrusting me with your story," the actor kicked off his speech, which went on for nearly three minutes.

As his speech went on, Will was advised by the teleprompter that he should start wrapping up, to which he objected with: "Best actor should get a little more time, I'm just saying, I'm just saying," as the celebrities in the audience cheered him on and laughed along with him.

Demi Singleton, Serena, Will, Venus, Saniyya Sidney, and Aunjanue Ellis

Prior to his quip about the short time allotted to speeches, Will gave a heartfelt tribute to the Williams sisters and their family. He said: "What you were able to do and what your family was able to do inspired everyone in this room, everyone in this country, everyone around the world."

MORE: Will Smith opens the doors inside his rarely-seen Calabasas mansion

MORE: Will Smith celebrates his mother's birthday - and his own wins as well

"You represent the best of what we all hope this country can be," he continued. He gave an extra special thanks to the Venus and Serena's mother who "for a lot of years took a really quiet role, and I love that we were able to show what your mother did."

Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith at the Critics Choice Awards

He emphasized: "Your father didn't do it alone, so it would be disingenuous for me to accept this role without acknowledging Aunjanue Ellis," who played the tennis stars' mother, Brandi Williams.

Will also made a point about the movie's representation of the power of faith, of family, unity and discipline.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.