2022 Critics Choice Awards winners - live updates

The 2022 Critics Choice Awards are here and we can't wait to see the stars of film and TV unite for what is sure to be a star-studded evening.

The 27th annual awards show is also an international affair this year, with celebrations planned in both London and Los Angeles. Deciding this year's winners is once again the Critics Choice Association, which is made up of more than 525 media critics and entertainment journalists making it the largest critics organization in the U.S. and Canada.

WATCH: The best Critics Choice Awards moments

The Los Angeles awards ceremony will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, while stars in London will gather at the Savoy Hotel for a late-night soiree that will be an integral part of the live telecast.

For a fourth year, actor Taye Diggs is hosting the bash – but this time, he is joined by Nicole Byer, who is best known for her position as host and judge of Netflix competition series Nailed It!

FILM

Best Picture

The cast of Power of the Dog

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog WINNER

tick, tick…Boom!

West Side Story

Best Director

Jane Campion wins for Power of the Dog

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog WINNER

Guillermo del Toro – Nightmare Alley

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Best Actor

Will Smith wins for his role in King Richard

Nicolas Cage – Pig

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick…Boom!

Will Smith – King Richard WINNER

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain wins for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye WINNER

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Supporting Actor

Troy Kotsur wins for his role in CODA

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA WINNER

Jared Leto – House of Gucci

J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose wins for her role in West Side Story

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story WINNER

Ann Dowd – Mass

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Rita Moreno – West Side Story

Best Original Screenplay

Kenneth Branagh wins for Belfast

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Zach Baylin – King Richard

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast WINNER

Adam McKay, David Sirota – Don't Look Up

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Best Adapted Screenplay

Jane Campion wins for Power of the Dog

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog WINNER

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Siân Heder – CODA

Tony Kushner – West Side Story

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth – Dune

Best Young Actor/Actress

Jude Hill wins for his role in Belfast

Jude Hill – Belfast WINNER

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones – CODA

Woody Norman – C'mon C'mon

Saniyya Sidney – King Richard

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Best Acting Ensemble

The cast of Belfast

Belfast WINNER

Don't Look Up

The Harder They Fall

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Comedy

Executive Director Roger Durling, Alana Haim, Paul Thomas Anderson and Sara Murphy of Licorice Pizza

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Don't Look Up

Free Guy

The French Dispatch

Licorice Pizza WINNER

TELEVISION

Best Drama Series

The cast of Succession

Evil (Paramount+)

For All Mankind (Apple TV+)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Pose (FX)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO) WINNER

This Is Us (NBC)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Best Drama Actor

Lee Jung-jae wins for his role in Squid Game

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Mike Colter – Evil (Paramount+)

Brian Cox – Succession (HBO)

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix) WINNER

Billy Porter – Pose (FX)

Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)

Best Drama Actress

Melanie Lynskey wins for her role in Yellowjackets

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment (HBO)

Chiara Aurelia – Cruel Summer (Freeform)

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Katja Herbers – Evil (Paramount+)

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime) WINNER

MJ Rodriguez – Pose (FX)

Best Drama Supporting Actor

Kieran Culkin wins for his role in Succession

Nicholas Braun – Succession (HBO)

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO) WINNER

Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)

Mandy Patinkin – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Best Drama Supporting Actress

Sarah Snook wins for her role in Succession

Andrea Martin – Evil (Paramount+)

Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Christine Lahti – Evil (Paramount+)

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession (HBO)

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO) WINNER

Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)

Best Comedy Series

Ted Lasso wins for Best Comedy Series

The Great (Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Insecure (HBO)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) WINNER

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Comedy Actor

Jason Sudeikis wins for his role in Ted Lasso

Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon (CBS)

Nicholas Hoult – The Great (Hulu)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) WINNER

Best Comedy Actress

Jean Smart wins for her role in Hacks

Elle Fanning – The Great (Hulu)

Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Sandra Oh – The Chair (Netflix)

Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max) WINNER

Best Comedy Supporting Actor

Brett Goldstein wins for his role in Ted Lasso

Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education (Netflix)

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) WINNER

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)

Ray Romano – Made for Love (HBO Max)

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Best Comedy Supporting Actress

Hannah Waddingham wins for her role in Ted Lasso

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max)

Kristin Chenoweth – Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Molly Shannon – The Other Two (HBO Max)

Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Josie Totah – Saved By the Bell (Peacock)

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) WINNER

Best Limited Series

The cast of Mare of Easttown

Dopesick (Hulu)

Dr. Death (Peacock)

It's a Sin (HBO Max)

Maid (Netflix)

Mare of Easttown (HBO) WINNER

Midnight Mass (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

WandaVision (Disney+)

Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actor

Michael Keaton wins for his role in Dopesick

Olly Alexander – It's a Sin (HBO Max)

Paul Bettany – WandaVision (Disney+)

William Jackson Harper – Love Life (HBO Max)

Joshua Jackson – Dr. Death (Peacock)

Michael Keaton – Dopesick (Hulu) WINNER

Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass (Netflix)

Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actress

Kate Winslet wins for her role in Mare of Easttown

Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision (Disney+)

Margaret Qualley – Maid (Netflix)

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown (HBO) WINNER

Best Limited Series/TV Movie Supporting Actor

Murray Bartlett wins for his role in The White Lotus

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus (HBO) WINNER

Zach Gilford – Midnight Mass (Netflix)

William Jackson Harper – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Christian Slater – Dr. Death (Peacock)

Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

Best Limited Series/TV Movie Supporting Actress

Jennifer Coolidge wins for her role in The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO) WINNER

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick (Hulu)

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision (Disney+)

Melissa McCarthy – Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)

Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown (HBO)