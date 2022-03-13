Rebecca Lewis
2022 Critics Choice Awards winners - live updates
The 2022 Critics Choice Awards are here and we can't wait to see the stars of film and TV unite for what is sure to be a star-studded evening.
The 27th annual awards show is also an international affair this year, with celebrations planned in both London and Los Angeles. Deciding this year's winners is once again the Critics Choice Association, which is made up of more than 525 media critics and entertainment journalists making it the largest critics organization in the U.S. and Canada.
The Los Angeles awards ceremony will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, while stars in London will gather at the Savoy Hotel for a late-night soiree that will be an integral part of the live telecast.
For a fourth year, actor Taye Diggs is hosting the bash – but this time, he is joined by Nicole Byer, who is best known for her position as host and judge of Netflix competition series Nailed It!
Keep checking back for all the winners tonight...
FILM
Best Picture
The cast of Power of the Dog
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog WINNER
tick, tick…Boom!
West Side Story
Best Director
Jane Campion wins for Power of the Dog
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog WINNER
Guillermo del Toro – Nightmare Alley
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dune
Best Actor
Will Smith wins for his role in King Richard
Nicolas Cage – Pig
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – tick, tick…Boom!
Will Smith – King Richard WINNER
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain wins for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye WINNER
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Best Supporting Actor
Troy Kotsur wins for his role in CODA
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA WINNER
Jared Leto – House of Gucci
J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose wins for her role in West Side Story
Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story WINNER
Ann Dowd – Mass
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Rita Moreno – West Side Story
Best Original Screenplay
Kenneth Branagh wins for Belfast
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Zach Baylin – King Richard
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast WINNER
Adam McKay, David Sirota – Don't Look Up
Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
Best Adapted Screenplay
Jane Campion wins for Power of the Dog
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog WINNER
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Siân Heder – CODA
Tony Kushner – West Side Story
Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth – Dune
Best Young Actor/Actress
Jude Hill wins for his role in Belfast
Jude Hill – Belfast WINNER
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones – CODA
Woody Norman – C'mon C'mon
Saniyya Sidney – King Richard
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
Best Acting Ensemble
The cast of Belfast
Belfast WINNER
Don't Look Up
The Harder They Fall
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Comedy
Executive Director Roger Durling, Alana Haim, Paul Thomas Anderson and Sara Murphy of Licorice Pizza
Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Don't Look Up
Free Guy
The French Dispatch
Licorice Pizza WINNER
TELEVISION
Best Drama Series
The cast of Succession
Evil (Paramount+)
For All Mankind (Apple TV+)
The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Pose (FX)
Squid Game (Netflix)
Succession (HBO) WINNER
This Is Us (NBC)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Best Drama Actor
Lee Jung-jae wins for his role in Squid Game
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
Mike Colter – Evil (Paramount+)
Brian Cox – Succession (HBO)
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix) WINNER
Billy Porter – Pose (FX)
Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)
Best Drama Actress
Melanie Lynskey wins for her role in Yellowjackets
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment (HBO)
Chiara Aurelia – Cruel Summer (Freeform)
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Katja Herbers – Evil (Paramount+)
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime) WINNER
MJ Rodriguez – Pose (FX)
Best Drama Supporting Actor
Kieran Culkin wins for his role in Succession
Nicholas Braun – Succession (HBO)
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO) WINNER
Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)
Mandy Patinkin – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Best Drama Supporting Actress
Sarah Snook wins for her role in Succession
Andrea Martin – Evil (Paramount+)
Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Christine Lahti – Evil (Paramount+)
J. Smith-Cameron – Succession (HBO)
Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO) WINNER
Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)
Best Comedy Series
Ted Lasso wins for Best Comedy Series
The Great (Hulu)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Insecure (HBO)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
The Other Two (HBO Max)
Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) WINNER
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Best Comedy Actor
Jason Sudeikis wins for his role in Ted Lasso
Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon (CBS)
Nicholas Hoult – The Great (Hulu)
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) WINNER
Best Comedy Actress
Jean Smart wins for her role in Hacks
Elle Fanning – The Great (Hulu)
Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Sandra Oh – The Chair (Netflix)
Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)
Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max) WINNER
Best Comedy Supporting Actor
Brett Goldstein wins for his role in Ted Lasso
Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education (Netflix)
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) WINNER
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)
Ray Romano – Made for Love (HBO Max)
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Best Comedy Supporting Actress
Hannah Waddingham wins for her role in Ted Lasso
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max)
Kristin Chenoweth – Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)
Molly Shannon – The Other Two (HBO Max)
Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Josie Totah – Saved By the Bell (Peacock)
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) WINNER
Best Limited Series
The cast of Mare of Easttown
Dopesick (Hulu)
Dr. Death (Peacock)
It's a Sin (HBO Max)
Maid (Netflix)
Mare of Easttown (HBO) WINNER
Midnight Mass (Netflix)
The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
WandaVision (Disney+)
Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actor
Michael Keaton wins for his role in Dopesick
Olly Alexander – It's a Sin (HBO Max)
Paul Bettany – WandaVision (Disney+)
William Jackson Harper – Love Life (HBO Max)
Joshua Jackson – Dr. Death (Peacock)
Michael Keaton – Dopesick (Hulu) WINNER
Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass (Netflix)
Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actress
Kate Winslet wins for her role in Mare of Easttown
Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)
Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision (Disney+)
Margaret Qualley – Maid (Netflix)
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown (HBO) WINNER
Best Limited Series/TV Movie Supporting Actor
Murray Bartlett wins for his role in The White Lotus
Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus (HBO) WINNER
Zach Gilford – Midnight Mass (Netflix)
William Jackson Harper – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
Christian Slater – Dr. Death (Peacock)
Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)
Best Limited Series/TV Movie Supporting Actress
Jennifer Coolidge wins for her role in The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO) WINNER
Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick (Hulu)
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision (Disney+)
Melissa McCarthy – Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)
Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown (HBO)