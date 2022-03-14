How to watch BAFTA-winning drama After Love Joanna Scanlan picked up the Best Actress gong on Sunday

Joanna Scanlan picked up the Best Actress gong for her role in the British film, After Love, at the 2022 BAFTAs on Sunday night - and if you're wondering how you can watch the award-winning drama, then look no further.

Written and directed by Aleem Khan in his feature film debut, the moving story follows Mary Hussain (Joanna), an Englishwoman in her 60s who converted to Islam many years earlier when she married her husband Ahmed. After his unexpecting death, she makes a shocking discovery about his secret life across the Channel in Calais.

WATCH: Joanna Scanlan struggles to hold back her tears after winning BAFTA for Best Actress

Struggling to come to terms with her shattered sense of identity, she decides to travel to the French city to find out more about her late husband's life and is met with surprising consequences.

If you'd like to catch Joanna's BAFTA-winning performance in After Love, then you can watch it on BFI Player, as well as the BFI Player Amazon Channel.

Joanna Scanlan picked up a BAFTA for her performance

Those who tuned in to watch the awards ceremony on Sunday night will remember Joanna's touching acceptance speech, in which she walked up to the mike and humbly said: "Come on!"

The Thick of It actress went on to explain that the film was made with "extreme love, blood, sweat and tears," before sharing a heartfelt message to her parents: "I want to say thank you to Pat and Mike, my mum and dad, who, when I told them I was giving up a really good job with a pension, they said: 'Go for it.'"

Watch the film on BFI Player

She ended her speech with a loving tribute to her husband, Neil Bicknell, whom she married in 2009: "I wanted to say to my husband, Neil, he is the living proof that there is no such thing as after love."

The actress was up against major contenders, including House of Gucci's Lady Gaga, Licorice Pizza's Alana Haim and Passing's Tessa Thompson. Joanna bagged the prestigious award despite losing out on nominations from the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and the upcoming Oscars.

