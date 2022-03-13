Daniel Kaluuya pays tribute to Loose Women star Brenda Edwards' late son Jamal Edwards at BAFTAs The actor was presenting the Leading Actress award

Daniel Kaluuya has paid a sweet tribute to late music producer Jamal Edwards at Sunday evening's BAFTA awards.

Taking to the stage, the Get Out actor was presenting the award for Leading Actress, but took the opportunity to pay tribute to Jamal before listing the nominees.

WATCH: Daniel Kaluuya pays tribute to Jamal Edwards at BAFTAs

"Evening, what's happening?" Daniel began, before adding: "Eternal life to Jamal Edwards." Daniel's short but powerful message was then received with applause from the audience.

The Oscar-winning actor's tribute to Jamal, who was a music producer, entrepreneur, and the son of Loose Women star Brenda Edwards, came soon after the BAFTA Awards had run their In Memoriam segment, paying honour to late stars including Peter Bogdanovich and Sir Sidney Poitier.

Jamal, who founded SBTV and helped launch the careers of artists like Dave, Skepta and Ed Sheeran, was 31 when he passed away from a sudden illness on 20 February, leaving his family and fans devastated. He was also an ambassador for the Prince's Trust, a youth charity run by the Prince of Wales which helps young people set up their own companies.

After the news of her son's death was confirmed, Brenda released a heartbreaking statement via ITV which read: "It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness.

"Myself, his sister Tanish and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world."

Her message continued: "As we come to terms with his passing, we ask for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss. I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support.

"Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many. Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on. Long live Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA, PHD."