Dick and Angel Strawbridge speak out about visitors who went into private chateau rooms

Escape to the Chateau has gained a huge following since it began airing back in 2015 and has made Dick and Angel Strawbridge household names.

However, the couple recently revealed one of the downsides of opening up their lives to the public. In a recent interview with The Telegraph, the couple chatted about an incident where guests took a detour while visiting their world-famous château, eager to have a closer look at the Strawbridge family.

DIscussing the moment they caught the visitors trying to take a peek at private rooms that are not open to the public, Angel said: "When that has happened, Dick has politely asked them to leave. We have never been horrible to anyone who has turned up here, but if somebody is in your house they have to behave."

"And walking down the steps into our entrance hall, that is not acceptable, I am afraid,' Dick added.

Elsewhere in the interview, the small screen stars also addressed claims that they had "bullied" employees of Spark Media, the independent production company that filmed the first four series of the renovation show. Numerous former crew members alleged to The Times that the couple were "aggressive and abusive" during filming.

In response to the allegations, Angel said: "If you asked every single person on our team, they would all say that Dick is completely chivalrous. He will always be that person opening doors, helping people, and if anyone upsets me, he will be the first person to take control of the situation. He is very protective."

She continued: "These anonymous people – we don't know who they are – we probably only met once. One of them, the main one we think, we only met for a couple of hours.

"The people who were here for any length of time were family; the kids knew them and we really opened up our world to them, so you can imagine that it felt very sad to read a lot of that stuff."

