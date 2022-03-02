Inside Dick Strawbridge's sweet relationship with his kids from first marriage The Escape to the Chateau star has two grown-up children from his first relationship

Escape to the Chateau has made household names of Dick Strawbridge and his wife Angel thanks to their Channel 4 show being hugely popular with TV fans.

MORE: Escape to the Chateau's Dick Strawbridge sends heartfelt message to eldest daughter in sweet post

In the show, husband and wife appear on the lifestyle programme with their two young children, Arthur and Dorothy. But Dick also has two grown-up children from his first marriage. Get to know his older kids here...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge make incredible discovery while restoring their roof

Dick Strawbridge's eldest children

The Escape to the Chateau presenter has four children in total. His two older children are James, 38, and Charlotte, 34, who he welcomed with his first wife, Brigit Strawbridge Howard.

His eldest, James, followed in his dad's footsteps and became a professional chef; but his talents don't stop there and he's also a professional photographer and published author. The pair also took part in their own TV show, Hungry Sailors.

Charlotte, meanwhile, also works as a photographer, which is evident from her amazing snaps on social media. But she's also a keen painter and musician.

MORE: Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge: their careers so far

MORE: Escape to the Chateau's Dick Strawbridge reveals series update

Dick with his eldest son, James

Dick Strawbridge's bond with his eldest children

James and Dick clearly have a strong father-son bond, and are often seen together in photos posted on social media. More recently, James went along to his dad and Angel's stage show tour, Dare to do It, to show his support.

Posting on Instagram, Dick and his son smiled for the camera as James wrote at the time: "Excited to go and watch my Dad and Angela's Dare to Do It tour tomorrow night @escape_to_the_chateau @plymouthpavilions Break a leg! X."

Dick with his two youngest children, Arthur and Dorothy

Dick is also clearly proud of his daughter and the two recently had a sweet exchange on social media. Sharing a series of colourful photographs, Charlotte wrote: "Some of the colours in my world from the past few days in Buenos Aires."

Charlotte's dad wrote in response: "Been thinking about you!! If we're name dropping … we've just finished in our performance in Worthing never mind Buenos Aires!! Your daddy loves you x."

Dick Strawbridge's children with Angel Adoree

Dick and his first wife Brigit were married for 28 years before they decided to part ways. Now, he's happily married to his wife, Angel, with whom he shares nine-year-old son Arthur, and eight-year-old daughter Dorothy.

The youngsters are often pictured in cute photos on their parents' Instagram accounts and make appearances on their family's show.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.