Dick and Angel Strawbridge reveal incredible discovery while restoring roof The couple teased an upcoming moment of the new series…

Dick and Angel Strawbridge have revealed that they made an incredible discovery while renovating the roof of their 19th-century French chateau.

MORE: Escape to the Chateau: Who is Dick Strawbridge's first wife?

Chatting to Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary on This Morning, the Escape to the Chateau stars teased a moment in the new series where they made a centuries-old discovery. Angel told the presenters: "When we took [the roof] off, I don’t want to give too much away, but we found some lovely inscription from the people that did it a hundred years ago."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dick and Angel spoke on This Morning about their discovery

Dick also revealed that renovating the roof has been an emotional project for the couple as they have been thinking about the future of the chateau and passing the property onto their two children, Arthur and Dorothy. He said: "And actually we got emotional about it because to think our biggest problems are Arthur and Dorothy taking over the chateau at some stage, they don’t want [the roof renovation] hanging over them."

He continued: "They can’t have the fact that there’s a really big expense to sort the chateau out and the roof and the render and making it lovely. Us doing it now means that Arthur and Dorothy’s great-grandchildren should be the ones that actually worry about it, that’s quite a nice thing to think about."

MORE: Can you get married at Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge's home? Costs, details and more

MORE: Dick and Angel reveal heartwarming family update ahead of UK visit

While talking to Alison and Dermot on the ITV morning show, Dick and Angel spoke about the one rule they gave themselves when they first started restoring the chateau and the hilarious way that Angel secretly breaks it. Dick said: "We had this rule, it didn’t last very long, Angel wasn’t allowed to do anything twice until we did everything once."

Dick and Angel found centuries-old inscriptions while renovating their roof

Angel added: "He’s had this wall so when Dick would go away to work I would be a bit naughty and repaint a room that I wasn’t meant to repaint."

The couple also talked about what they did over lockdown and how their plans for 2022. Angel said: "This year we have seriously knuckled down, it’s been the second year without weddings and it’s fine."

"We’ve done lots of lovely kind of brides and couple management and next year is going to be the year of celebration and the hug, but this year is the year of dust and grime and me covering up and hoovering the carpets twice a day," she joked.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.