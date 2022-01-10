Escape to the Chateau's Dick Strawbridge reveals series update The presenter shared the news with his followers

Dick Strawbridge has shared an update with his fans regarding the recent series of his popular Channel 4 show, Escape to the Chateau.

MORE: Dick and Angel Strawbridge spark reaction with candid post on 'manic' year

Taking to Twitter, the 62-year-old revealed that series eight, which recently aired in the UK, would be heading to the Peacock channel for viewers in America and that season seven was now available to stream.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dick and Angel reveal their new library on Escape to the Chateau

One fan asked the presenter: "When will U.S. be able to see Season 7 and 8, and the spin off? Loved 1-6 and DYI," which prompted the former army officer to reply: "Season seven is already on Peacock, season eight to follow soon."

Dick's confirmation of the episodes arriving on the US channel was well-received by fellow social media users, who are often keen to see more episodes in their home countries after seeing the popularity of the new series overseas.

"Thanks for the update on Series 8! Us [American flag] viewers can't wait! Happy New Year," replied a fan. Another said: "Yes I signed up for your newsletter and found information on your site. Enjoyed it all so much! Thank you, starting Season 7."

MORE: Dick and Angel Strawbridge spark sad reaction from fans with latest post

MORE: Dick Strawbridge shares new family photo for heartwarming reason

The Strawbridge's have a global fanbase thanks to their show

The Strawbridge family often keep their followers up-to-date on the goings on at their French Chateau. At the start of the new year, Dick and Angel, who wed in 2015 and share two children together, opened up about 2021 being "manic", but looking forward to new adventures ahead.

"After a pretty manic 2021, we settled down over the holidays. At the start the Chateau felt very quiet, but the excitement of the children soon took over," they wrote on Instagram.

Continuing further about how they reflected on the challenges of the past year, they said: "We've made toasts to family, to friends and colleagues, to people we have not yet had a chance to meet, and to those we have been missing.

"During the day on New Year's Eve, we took a walk along the coast, and chatted… 2021 was a year to remember and we can't wait to get our teeth into 2022."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.